Special Links
Advertise with Us Today

Click Here to Email Us
Or
directly send your Advertisement request to indo@telus.net

 ISSUE NO. 2001, 16-22 Nov 2017  
CLICK ON PHOTO OR HERE FOR READ FULL ISSUE

 
Latest News
ਖੱਟਰ ਤੇ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਰੋਕਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰਾਂ
ਚੋਣ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਨੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੂੰ ‘ਪੱਪੂ’ ਸ਼ਬਦ ਵਰਤਣ ਤੋਂ ਵਰਜਿਆ
ਸ਼ੇਰਾਨ ਤੇ ਯਸ਼ਵਨੀ ਨੇ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨੇਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਸੋਨ ਤਗਮਾ
ਫਰਨੇਸ ਫੈਕਟਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਧਮਾਕਾ ਦੋ ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰ ਹਲਾਕ, ਪੰਜ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ
ਤਿੰਨ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਭਾਖੜਾ ਨਹਿਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਛਾਲ ਮਾਰੀ
ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨੇ ਜੀਐਸਟੀ ਦਰਾਂ ਘਟਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਸਿਹਰਾ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਸਿਰ ਬੰਨ੍ਹਿਆ
ਅਭਿਆਸ ਮੈਚ: ਸ੍ਰੀਲੰਕਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ 411 ਦੌੜਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਪਾਰੀ ਸਮਾਪਤ
ਰਿਆਨ ਮਾਮਲਾ: ਗ੍ਰਿਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਨੂੰ ‘ਖ਼ਾਸ ਥਾਂ’ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਗਈ ਸੀਬੀਆਈ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੀਜੀ ਵਾਰ ਲਾਗੂ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ ਜਿਸਤ-ਟਾਂਕ ਫਾਰਮੂਲਾ
ਰਣਜੀ ਟਰਾਫੀ: ਮੁਰਲੀ ਵਿਜੈ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਦੇ ਸੰਕੇਤ
ਪੈਰਾਡਾਈਜ਼ ਖ਼ੁਲਾਸੇ: ਜਾਂਚ ਬਹੁ-ਏਜੰਸੀ ਗਰੁੱਪ ਦੇ ਹਵਾਲੇ
ਟੈਕਸਸ ਗਿਰਜਾਘਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਬਾਰੀ, 26 ਮੌਤਾਂ
ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੇ ਪੀਏ ਨੇ ਪ੍ਰੋ. ਸਾਧੂ ਸਿੰਘ ਨਾਲ ਮਾਰੀ ਠੱਗੀ
ਬੇਅਦਬੀ ਕਾਂਡ: ਜਾਂਚ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੋਲਿਆ ਸੁਮੇਧ ਸੈਣੀ ਦਾ ਨਾਂ
ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਮੰਡਲ ਸ਼ੂਟਿੰਗ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਤੇਂਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਸੋਨ ਤਗ਼ਮਾ
ਜੀਐਸਟੀ: ਮੋਦੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਹੋਰ ਰਾਹਤ ਦੇ ਸੰਕੇਤ
ਕਪਾਲ ਮੋਚਨ ਤੋਂ ਪਰਤਦੇ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂਆਂ ਦੀ ਬੱਸ ਪਲਟੀ; ਚਾਰ ਮੌਤਾਂ
9.18 ਕੁਇੰਟਲ ਖਿਚੜੀ ਬਣਾ ਕੇ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ
ਰਾਜਕੋਟ ’ਚ ਮੁਨਰੋ ਦੀ ਵਿਰਾਟ ਪਾਰੀ ਨਾਲ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਜੇਤੂ
ਚੰਡੀਗਡ਼੍ਹ ’ਚ ਮਾਂ ਬੋਲੀ ਲਾਗੂ ਕਰਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਜੁਟੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ਸਿਆਸਤਦਾਨਾਂ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਕੇਸ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਅਦਾਲਤਾਂ ਨਜਿੱਠਣ: ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ
ਨਿਊਯਾਰਕ ’ਚ ਦਹਿਸ਼ਤ ਦੀ ਵਾਪਸੀ
ਟੀ-20: ਭਾਰਤ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ ਜਿੱਤ
ਤਿੰਨ ਸਿੱਖ ਜਰਨੈਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਿਜਦਾ ਕਰੇਗੀ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ
ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਝੂਠੇ ਆਨਲਾਈਨ ਪ੍ਰਾਪੇਗੰਡੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾਉਣਾ ਤਰਜੀਹ: ਸ਼ਰਮਾ
ਰੋਮਾਂਚਕ ਜਿੱਤ ਨਾਲ ਭਾਰਤ ਸੱਤਵੇਂ ਅਸਮਾਨ ਉੱਤੇ
ਆਧਾਰ ਦੇ ‘ਆਧਾਰ’ ਦੀ ਪਰਖ਼ 30 ਨੂੰ
ਪਰਾਲੀ ਮਾਮਲਾ: ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਜ਼ਾ ਕੋਈ ਹੱਲ ਨਹੀਂ: ਸਾਲਵੇ
ਪਲੀਤ ਹਵਾ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ‘ਸੁਪਰੀਮ’ ਯਤਨ ਜਾਰੀ
ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਨੂੰ ਸੀਰੀਆ ਬਣਨ ਤੋਂ ਰੋਕਣਾ ਰਹੇਗੀ ਤਰਜੀਹ: ਦਿਨੇਸ਼ਵਰ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ
ਫੁਟਬਾਲ: ਅੰਡਰ-17 ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਦਾ ਫਾਈਨਲ ਅੱਜ
ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ’ਚ ਦੋ-ਪੜਾਵੀ ਚੋਣਾਂ 9 ਤੇ 14 ਦਸੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਕਰਜ਼ਾ ਮੁਆਫ਼ੀ ਯੋਜਨਾ ਲਾਗੂ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ
ਜੋਹੋਰ ਕੱਪ ਹਾਕੀ: ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਨੂੰ 22-0 ਨਾਲ ਭੰਨਿਆ
ਮੋਦੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ’ਚ ਰੋ-ਰੋ ਜਹਾਜ਼ ਸੇਵਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ
ਕਰਜ਼ਾ ਮੁਆਫ਼ੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਬਾਦਲ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਨਾ ਖੇਡਣ : ਕੈਪਟਨ
ਦਸ ਸਾਲ ਬਾਅਦ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਝੋਲੀ ਪਿਆ ਏਸ਼ੀਆ ਕੱਪ
ਕੇਦਾਰਨਾਥ ਦੇ ਪੰਜ ਪ੍ਰਾਜੈਕਟਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੋਦੀਆਨਾ ‘ਮੁੜ-ਉਸਾਰੀ’
ਦੀਵਾਲੀ ਦੀ ਰਾਤ ਬਲਦੀ ਹੋਈ ਲੰਕਾ ਬਣੇ ਕਈ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ
ਪ੍ਰਦੂਸ਼ਣ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਈਆਂ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਜਾਨਾਂ
ਗੋਸਾਈਂ ਦੇ ਕਤਲ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਐਨਆਈਏ ਹਵਾਲੇ
ਏਸ਼ੀਆ ਹਾਕੀ ਕੱਪ: ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਮਲੇਸ਼ੀਆ ਨੂੰ 6-2 ਨਾਲ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਮਾਤ
ਐਤਕੀਂ ‘ਸੁੱਕੀ’ ਹੀ ਲੰਘੇਗੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਦੀਵਾਲੀ
ਤਾਜ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਯਾਦਗਾਰ: ਯੋਗੀ
ਕੈਲਗਰੀ ਸਿਟੀ ਕੌਂਸਲ ’ਚ ਜੌਰਜ ਬਣੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਕੌਂਸਲਰ
ਫੁਟਬਾਲ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ: ਫਰਾਂਸ ਨੂੰ ਢਾਹ ਕੇ ਸਪੇਨ ਆਖ਼ਰੀ ਅੱਠਾਂ ’ਚ
ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਸਹੀ ਸਮੇਂ ’ਤੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਢਾਂਚਾਗਤ ਸੁਧਾਰ: ਜੇਤਲੀ
ਗੁਰਦਾਸਪੁਰ ’ਚ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਜਿੱਤ
ਚੀਨ ਨੂੰ ਪਤਾ ਲੱਗ ਗਿਐ ਭਾਰਤ ਕਮਜ਼ੋਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਿਹਾ: ਰਾਜਨਾਥ
ਏਸ਼ੀਆ ਹਾਕੀ ਕੱਪ: ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ’ਤੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਜੇਤੂ ਸਰਦਾਰੀ ਕਾਇਮ
ਤਿੰਨ ਘੰਟੇ ਹੀ ਚੱਲ ਸਕਣਗੇ ਪਟਾਕੇ
ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੁੱਤ ਦੀ ਕੰਪਨੀ ‘ਦੁੱਧ ਧੋਤੀ’ ਕਰਾਰ
ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਛੋਟਾ ਘੱਲੂਘਾਰਾ ਦਾ ਜਨਰਲ ਸਕੱਤਰ ਪੰਥ ’ਚੋਂ ਛੇਕਿਆ
ਗੁਰਮੀਤ ਪਿੰਕੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਹਾਦਰੀ ਤਗ਼ਮਾ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਖੋਹਿਆ
ਏਸ਼ੀਆ ਹਾਕੀ ਕੱਪ: ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਬੰਗਲਾਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ 7-0 ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾਇਆ
ਗੁਰਦਾਸਪੁਰ ਚੋਣ ਨੂੰ ਮੱਠਾ ਹੁੰਗਾਰਾ
ਐਨਜੀਟੀ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਦਾਅਵੇ ’ਤੇ ਜਤਾਈ ਬੇਇਤਬਾਰੀ
ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਫੁਟਬਾਲ: ਫਰਾਂਸ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਜਾਪਾਨ ਫ਼ਤਹਿ
ਹਿੰਸਾ ਦੀ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਕਮਿਊਨਿਸਟਾਂ ਦਾ ਸੁਭਾਅ: ਅਮਿਤ ਸ਼ਾਹ
ਫੁਟਬਾਲ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ: ਫਰਾਂਸ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਨਿਊੁ ਕੈਲੇਡੋਨੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਤ; ਮੈਕਸਿਕੋ ਤੇ ਇਰਾਕ ਬਰਾਬਰ
ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਦੰਗੇ: ਮੋਦੀ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ ਦੇ ਦੋਸ਼ ਰੱਦ
ਸਿੰਘ ਸਾਹਿਬਾਨ ਨੇ ਲੰਗਾਹ ਨੂੰ ਸਿੱਖ ਪੰਥ ’ਚੋਂ ਛੇਕਿਆ
ਬ੍ਰਿਟਿਸ਼ ਲੇਖਕ ਕਾਜ਼ੂਓ ਇਸ਼ੀਗੁਰੋ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਹਿਤ ਦਾ ਨੋਬੇਲ ਪੁਰਸਕਾਰ
ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਅੱਜ ਲਿਖੇ ਜਾਣਗੇ ਫੁਟਬਾਲ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਦੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਹਰਫ਼
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੰਡੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਝੋਨੇ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਖ਼ਰੀਦ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ
ਗੁਰਦਾਸਪੁਰ ਚੋਣ: ਛੀਨਾ ਨੇ ਝਾੜੂ ਛੱਡ ਕਮਲ ਫੜਿਆ
ਭਾਰਤ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਜੇਤੂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਜੇਤੂ ਅੰਜਾਮ
ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਪੁੱਜੀ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਿਰਮਲਾ ਸੀਤਾਰਮਨ
ਲੰਗਾਹ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਜਬਰ-ਜਨਾਹ ਤੇ ਧੋਖਾਧੜੀ ਦਾ ਕੇਸ ਦਰਜ
ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਦੇ ਸੰਮਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਕਸੂਤੀ ਫਸਾਈ
ਲੰਕਾ ਦੇ ਚਾਂਦੀਮਲ ਦੀ ਚਾਂਦੀ
ਅਫ਼ਗਾਨਿਸਤਾਨ ’ਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਭੇਜੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਫ਼ੌਜ
ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਆਰ ਪਾਰ ਦੀ ਲੜਾਈ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ
ਵਾਅਦੇ ਵੀ ਭੁੱਲੇ, ਵਿਕਾਸ ਵੀ ਭੁੱਲੇ ਕਾਂਗਰਸੀ: ਸੁਖਬੀਰ
‘ਪਾਪਾ ਦੀ ਪਰੀ’ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਹਾਈ ਕੋਰਟ ਤੋਂ ਨਾ ਮਿਲੀ ਰਾਹਤ
ਮਨ ਕੌਰ ਨੂੰ ਏਸ਼ਿਆਈ ਮਾਸਟਰਜ਼ ਅਥਲੈਟਿਕਸ ਲਈ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਚੀਨ ਦਾ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ
ਕਿਸਾਨ ਧਰਨਾ: ਬੀਬੀਆਂ ਵੀ ਡਟੀਆਂ ਮੋਰਚੇ ’ਤੇ
ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਦੀ ਸੰਸਦ ’ਚ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਭਾਰਤੀ
ਹਨੀ ਦੀ ਹੋਣੀ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਹਾਏ ਤੌਬਾ, ਪੁਲੀਸ ਦੇ ਹੱਥ ਖਾਲੀ
ਪਾਂਡਿਆ ਦੀ ਪਾਰੀ ਫਿੰਚ ਦੇ ਸੈਂਕੜੇ ’ਤੇ ਭਾਰੀ
ਮੋਤੀ ਮਹਿਲ ਵੱਲ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਚੜ੍ਹਾਈ ਰੋਕਣ ਲਈ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਪੱਬਾਂ ਭਾਰ
ਇਵਾਂਕਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸੁਸ਼ਮਾ ਸਵਰਾਜ ਨਾਲ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ
ਮੁਹਾਲੀ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਨੇ ਲੱਖੋਵਾਲ ਸਮੇਤ ਸਾਰੇ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਧਰਨੇ ਤੋਂ ਚੁੱਕੇ
ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਦਾ ਅਮਰਜੀਤ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਅੰਡਰ-17 ਫੁਟਬਾਲ ਟੀਮ ਦਾ ਕਪਤਾਨ ਨਾਮਜ਼ਦ
ਅਲਵਿਦਾ ! ਮਾਰਸ਼ਲ ਅਰਜਨ ਸਿੰਘ
ਘੁਸਪੈਠ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕਰਦੇ ਦੋ ਅਤਿਵਾਦੀ ਹਲਾਕ
ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਆਰ ਕੇ ਸਟੂਡੀਓ ’ਚ ਭਿਆਨਕ ਅੱਗ ਨਾਲ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ
ਕੋਰੀਆ ਸੁਪਰ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦੇ ਫ਼ਾਈਨਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੁੱਜੀ ਸਿੰਧੂ
ਸਕੂਲੀ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ ’ਤੇ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ
ਵੰਸ਼ਵਾਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਖਰਾਬੀ ਨਹੀਂ: ਰਾਹੁਲ
ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਜਿੱਤ ਨਾਲ ਕੀਤਾ ਦੌਰੇ ਦਾ ਆਗਾਜ਼
ਦਰਮਿਆਨੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਲਗਜ਼ਰੀ ਕਾਰਾਂ ਉਤੇ ਸੈੱਸ ਵਧਿਆ
ਸਭਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਣਾਂਗਾ ਗੱਲ: ਰਾਜਨਾਥ ਸਿੰਘ
ਡੇਰੇ ’ਚ ਮਿਲੀ ਪਟਾਖ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਫੈਕਟਰੀ
ਬੱਚੇ ਦੀ ਹੱਤਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਦਾ ਤਿੰਨ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਰਿਮਾਂਡ
ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਨੇ 2-1 ਨਾਲ ਜਿੱਤੀ ਟੈਸਟ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼
ਦਰਿਆਈ ਪਾਣੀ: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਟ੍ਰਿਬਿੳੂਨਲ ਬਣਾੳੁਣ ’ਤੇ ਦੇਵੇਗਾ ਜ਼ੋਰ
ਮਿਆਂਮਾਰ ’ਚ ਵੱਖਵਾਦੀ ਹਿੰਸਾ ’ਤੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਚਿੰਤਾ ਜ਼ਾਹਰ
ਗੌਰੀ ਲੰਕੇਸ਼ ਹੱਤਿਆ ਕਾਂਡ: ਕਰਨਾਟਕ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ‘ਸਿਟ’ ਕਾਇਮ
ਮੇਰੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇਸ਼ ਹਿੱਤ ਵਿੱਚ ‘ਵੱਡੇ’ ਤੇ ‘ਔਖੇ’ ਫ਼ੈਸਲੇ ਲੈਣ ਤੋਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਡਰਦੀ: ਮੋਦੀ
ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਸ੍ਰੀਲੰਕਾ ਨੂੰ ਟਵੰਟੀ-20 ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਪਛਾੜਿਆ
ਠੇਕੇਦਾਰ ਦੇ ਬੇਪਰਦ ਹੋਣ ਨਾਲ ਸਿੰਜਾਈ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਦੀਆਂ ਚੂਲਾਂ ਹਿੱਲੀਆਂ
ਅਜੋਕੇ ਦਰੋਣਾਚਾਰੀਆ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਲਈ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਤੋਂ ਵਧ ਕੇ ਹੈ ਏਕਲਵਿਆ
ਹਨੀਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਦਾ ਡੇਰੇ ਨਾਲ ਕੋਈ ਸਬੰਧ ਨਹੀਂ: ਵਿਪਾਸਨਾ ਇੰਸਾਂ
ਛੇਤੀ ਮੁੱਕੇਗੀ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਲਈ ਕੋਰ ਗਰੁੱਪ ਦੀ ਭਾਲ: ਕੋਹਲੀ
ਲੁੱਕ ਆਊਟ ਨੋਟਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਉੱਡ ਗਈ ‘ਪਾਪਾ ਦੀ ਪਰੀ’
ਜਾਟਾਂ ਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਰਾਖਵੇਂਕਰਨ ’ਤੇ ਰੋਕ ਵਧੀ
ਭਾਦੋਂ ਦੇ ਮੀਂਹ ਨੇ ਕੱਢੀ ਸਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਕਸਰ
ਟੀਮ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਤੋਂ ਕੋਹਲੀ ਬਾਗ਼ੋਬਾਗ਼
ਨਕਲੀ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਵਾਲੇ ਬਣ ਕੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਠੱਗਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਗਰੋਹ ਦੇ ਚਾਰ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ਭੇਜੇ
ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਵਿਵਾਦ: ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਥਿਤੀ ‘ਜਿਉਂ ਦੀ ਤਿਉਂ’ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨਾਲ ਕੁੜੱਤਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਡੇਰਾ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨਾਲ ਕਰ ਸਕਦੈ ਪ੍ਰੇਮ ਸੌਦਾ
ਬੰਗਲਾਦੇਸ਼ ਨੇ ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਹਰਾ ਕੇ ਰਚਿਆ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ
ਚੀਨ ਨਾਲ ਡੋਕਲਾਮ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਨਿਬੜਿਆ
ਅਰਜੁਨ ਪੁਰਸਕਾਰ ਮਿਲਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਕਦੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੀ ਸੋਚਿਆ: ਹਰਮਨਪ੍ਰੀਤ
ਡੇਰਾ ਮੁਖੀ ਬਲਾਤਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ੀ ਕਰਾਰ; ਸਜ਼ਾ ਦਾ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ 28 ਨੂੰ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੱਸਾਂ ਦੀ ਭੰਨਤੋੜ, ਰੇਲ ਡੱਬੇ ਫੂਕੇ
ਡੇਰਾ ਪੈਰੋਕਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਹਿੰਸਾ ਤੋਂ ਹਾਈ ਕੋਰਟ ਖਫ਼ਾ
ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿਖੇ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂਆਂ ਦੀ ਆਮਦ 70 ਫ਼ੀਸਦ ਘਟੀ
ਖੱਟਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਤੀਜੀ ਵਾਰ ਨਬਜ਼ ਪਛਾਣਨ ’ਚ ਨਾਕਾਮ
ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮੀ ਨੀਰਜ ਚੋਪੜਾ ਡਾਇਮੰਡ ਲੀਗ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ
ਡੇਰਾ ਪ੍ਰੇਮੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਪੰਚਕੂਲਾ ਤੇ ਸਿਰਸਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਮਾਇਆ ਡੇਰਾ
ਪ੍ਰਭੂ ਅੰਦਰ ਜਾਗੀ ਨੈਤਿਕਤਾ; ਅਸਤੀਫ਼ੇ ਦੀ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਸ਼
ਝੂਠੇ ਕੇਸ: ਗਿੱਲ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਦੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ’ਤੇ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ
ਅਰੱਈਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੈਫ਼ੀਅਤ ਐਕਸਪ੍ਰੈੱਸ ਪਟੜੀ ਤੋਂ ਲੱਥੀ, 100 ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮੀ
ਹਾਕੀ: ਯੂਰੋਪ ਦੌਰੇ ਲਈ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਟੀਮ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਨ ਰਾਣੀ ਹੱਥ
ਓ ਗੁਰੂ, ਤੇਰੇ ਘਰ ਅੱਗੇ ਵੀ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਹੋ ਗਏ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ
ਉਤਕਲ ਐਕਸਪ੍ਰੈੱਸ ਲੀਹੋਂ ਲੱਥੀ, 23 ਮੌਤਾਂ
ਐਨਡੀਏ ਦਰਬਾਰ ਦਾ ਕਮਲ ਬਣਿਆ ਨਿਤੀਸ਼
ਭਾਰਤ ਤੋਂ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਤਜਰਬਾ ਕੰਮ ਆਵੇਗਾ: ਸਮਿੱਥ
ਡੇਰਾ ਮੁਖੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਫ਼ੈਸਲੇ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਚੌਕਸੀ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੰਗੇ: ‘ਬੰਦ’ ਕੇਸਾਂ ਦੀ ਪੜਤਾਲ ਕਰੇਗੀ ਨਿਗ਼ਰਾਨ ਕਮੇਟੀ
ਹੁਣ ਲੱਦਾਖ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਤੇ ਚੀਨੀ ਜਵਾਨਾਂ ’ਚ ਧੱਕਾ-ਮੁੱਕੀ
ਪੁਲਵਾਮਾ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਸ਼ਕਰ ਦਾ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਕਮਾਂਡਰ ਹਲਾਕ
ਪਹਾੜੀ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਨਅਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਟੈਕਸ ਛੋਟ ਹੋਰ ਵਧੀ
ਟੈੱਸਟ ਦਰਜਾਬੰਦੀ: ਧਵਨ ਤੇ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਨੂੰ ਕਰੀਅਰ ਦੇ ਸਿਖ਼ਰਲੇ ਸਥਾਨ
ਸੁਸ਼ਮਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਭੂਟਾਨੀ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਾਲ ਵਿਚਾਰਾਂ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਨਰਮੇ ਲਈ ਢੁੱਕਵੇਂ ਮੁਆਵਜ਼ੇ ਦਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ
ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਧਾਰਾ 370 ’ਤੇ ਹਮਾਇਤ ਦਿੱਤੀ: ਮਹਿਬੂਬਾ ਮੁਫ਼ਤੀ
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇ ਅਨਸਾਰੀ ਵਾਲੀ ਖਿਝ ਨਾਇਡੂ ਦੇ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਮੌਕੇ ਲਾਹੀ
ਮਦਰੱਸਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਦਿਹਾੜਾ ਮਨਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਫ਼ੁਰਮਾਨ
ਕੈਨੇਡਾ ਦੇ ਡੈਨਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਹਾਰਿਆ ਨਡਾਲ
ਹੇਠਲੀਆਂ ਅਦਾਲਤਾਂ ਲਈ ਵੱਖਰੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ ਦਾ ਵਿਰੋਧ
ਓਕ ਕਰੀਕ ਕਤਲੇਆਮ ਦੀ ਬਰਸੀ ਮੌਕੇ ਹਿੰਸਾ ਤੇ ਨਫ਼ਰਤ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਜੰਗ ਦਾ ਸੱਦਾ
ਵਿਰੋਧੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਾਤਮੇ ਲਈ ਕੇਡਰ ਨੂੰ ਵਰਤ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਸੀਪੀਆਈ (ਐਮ): ਜੇਤਲੀ
ਕੋਹਲੀ ਸੈਨਾ ਦੀ ਸ੍ਰੀਲੰਕਾ ’ਤੇ ਵਿਰਾਟ ਜਿੱਤ
ਵਾਦੀ ’ਚ ਮੇਜਰ ਤੇ ਜਵਾਨ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ
ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਦੀ 58 ਸਾਲ ’ਚ ਸੇਵਾਮੁਕਤੀ ਟਲੀ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਦੀ ਬੇੜੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੱਟੇ ਪਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਫ਼ਸਰਾਂ ਦਾ ‘ਕਲੇਸ਼’
ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਹੀ ਚੀਨ ਨਾਲ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਦਾ ਇਕੋ-ਇਕ ਹੱਲ: ਸਵਰਾਜ
ਖੇਲ ਰਤਨ ਲਈ ਸਰਦਾਰ ਤੇ ਅਰਜੁਨ ਐਵਾਰਡ ਲਈ ਹਰਮਨ ਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ਬੀਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਿਫਾਰਸ਼
ਜੱਸੀ ਕਤਲ ਕਾਂਡ: ਮਿੱਠੂ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਤੋਂ ਇਨਸਾਫ਼ ਦੀ ਆਸ
ਚੀਨ ਨੇ ਫਿਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ ਧਮਕੀ
ਬਰਤਾਨੀਆ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਊਧਮ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ ਸਾਮਾਨ ਦੇਣ ਤੋਂ ਇਨਕਾਰੀ
ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਟੀਮ ਨੂੰ ‘ਹੱਥੀਂ ਛਾਵਾਂ’
ਹਾਕੀ ਲੀਗ ਨਾ ਹੋਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਨਿਰਾਸ਼
ਨਿਤੀਸ਼ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਭਰੋਸੇ ਦਾ ਵੋਟ ਹਾਸਲ
ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਸਕੱਤਰ ਹਰਚਰਨ ਸਿੰਘ ਦਾ ਅਸਤੀਫ਼ਾ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਨ
ਡੋਵਾਲ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸ਼ੀ ਜਿਨਪਿੰਗ ਨਾਲ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ
ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ: ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਮਿਹਣੋ-ਮਿਹਣੀ
ਬੈਡਮਿੰਟਨ: ਪ੍ਰਣਾਯ ਆਲਮੀ ਦਰਜਾਬੰਦੀ ਵਿੱਚ 17 ਵੇਂ ਸਥਾਨ ਉੱਤੇ
ਵਿਜੀਲੈਂਸ ਨੇ ਸਿੰਜਾਈ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਦੇ ਅਫ਼ਸਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਘੇਰਨ ਲਈ ਠੇਕੇਦਾਰਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਕੱਸਿਆ ਸ਼ਿਕੰਜਾ
ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਟੂਰਨਾਮੈਂਟ ਦੇ ਸੈਮੀ ਫਾਈਨਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਹੁੰਚਿਆ ਸ਼ਿਵ ਥਾਪਾ
ਕੋਵਿੰਦ ਬਣੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ 14ਵੇਂ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ
ਸੱਤ ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰੀ ਵੱਖਵਾਦੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਦਸ ਰੋਜ਼ਾ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਰਿਮਾਂਡ
ਸਰਹੱਦੀ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਲਈ ਭਾਰਤ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰ: ਵਾਂਗ ਯੀ
ਕਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਕੈਂਟਰ ਦੀ ਟੱਕਰ ’ਚ ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਸਮੇਤ ਤਿੰਨ ਹਲਾਕ
ਪੰਜ ਤੱਤਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਲੀਨ ਹੋਏ ਮਾਤਾ ਮਹਿੰਦਰ ਕੌਰ
ਮਿਤਾਲੀ ਨੂੰ ਪੁਰਸ਼ ਟੀਮ ਦੇ ਬਰਾਬਰ ਲਾਭਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਸਨਮਾਨ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ
‘ਆਪ’ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਕਾਨਫਰੰਸਾਂ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ
ਫ਼ੌਜੀਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਕੁੱਟਮਾਰ
ਬਿਹਾਰ ਦੇ ‘ਮਹਾਂਗੱਠਜੋੜ’ ਨੂੰ ਕੋਈ ਖ਼ਤਰਾ ਨਹੀਂ: ਕਾਂਗਰਸ
ਤਖ਼ਤ ਦਮਦਮਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੀ ਸਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਕੁੜੀ ਕਾਬੂ
ਪਾਦਰੀ ਕਤਲ ਕਾਂਡ: ਪੁਲੀਸ ਵੱਲੋਂ 10 ਪਿੰਡਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਲਾਸ਼ੀ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ
ਟੈਨਿਸ: ਵਿਸ਼ਣੂ ਨੇ ਦੂਜਾ ਚੈਲੰਜਰ ਖ਼ਿਤਾਬ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ
ਬੱਸ ਖੱਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਡਿੱਗੀ; 28 ਹਲਾਕ
ਖਹਿਰਾ ਬਣੇ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ‘ਜਰਨੈਲ’
ਹਜੂਮੀ ਮੌਤਾਂ ਦੇ ਮਾਮਲੇ ’ਤੇ ‘ਦੋਗਲੀ ਖੇਡ’ ਨਾ ਖੇਡੇ ਮੋਦੀ: ਕਾਂਗਰਸ
ਰਾਮ ਨਾਥ ਕੋਵਿੰਦ ਬਣੇ ਮੁਲਕ ਦੇ 14ਵੇਂ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ
ਹਰ ਮਨ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਨਾਲ ਭਾਰਤ ਫਾਈਨਲ ’ਚ
ਪੰਜਾਬ ’ਚ ਪੇਸ਼ੇਵਰ ਕਰ ਲਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ
ਮਾਇਆਵਤੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ ਮੈਂਬਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਅਸਤੀਫ਼ਾ
ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸੰਸਦ ਦੇ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਸਦਨਾਂ ’ਚ ਜ਼ੋਰਦਾਰ ਹੰਗਾਮਾ
ਪਾਦਰੀ ਕਤਲ ਕਾਂਡ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਤਾਕਤਾਂ: ਡੀਜੀਪੀ
ਸ਼ਾਸਤਰੀ ਦੀ ਪਸੰਦ ਭਰਤ ਅਰੁਣ ਗੇਂਦਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਕੋਚ ਨਿਯੁਕਤ
ਜੀਐਸਟੀ ਨਾਲ ਘਟਣਗੀਆਂ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰੀਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਲਾਂ: ਜੇਤਲੀ
ਹੁਣ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਤੇ ਚੇਅਰਮੈਨ ਨਹੀਂ ਰੱਖ ਸਕਣਗੇ ਨੀਂਹ ਪੱਥਰ
ਗੜਬੜ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਤਾਕਤਾਂ ਦਾ ਹੱਥ: ਮਹਿਬੂਬਾ
ਪੁਲਵਾਮਾ ’ਚ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ; 3 ਅਤਿਵਾਦੀ ਹਲਾਕ
ਮੀਰਾ ਬਾਰੇ ਫੂਲਕਾ ਦੇ ਫ਼ੈਸਲੇ ਨੇ ਉਲਝਾਈ ‘ਆਪ’
ਕ੍ਰੀਮਰ ਦੀ ਸਪਿੰਨ ਨੇ ਸ੍ਰੀਲੰਕਾ ’ਤੇ ਕਸਿਆ ਸ਼ਿਕੰਜਾ
ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਨਹਿਰ, ਫਿਰ ਕੋਈ ਹੋਰ ਗੱਲ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਲਈ ਖੜ੍ਹੀ ਹੋਈ ਸਿਰਦਰਦੀ
ਰਾਜਨਾਥ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਜੰਮੂ ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਦੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਹਾਲਾਤ ਦੀ ਸਮੀਖਿਆ
ਉਪ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਚੋਣ: ਗੋਪਾਲਕ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਨ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਹੋਣਗੇ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਦੇ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ
ਸਿੱਧੂ ਨੂੰ ‘ਚੌਕੇ-ਛੱਕੇ’ ਛੱਡ ਕੇ ਵਿਕਟ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਸਲਾਹ
ਹੁਣ ਰਵੀ ਸ਼ਾਸਤਰੀ ਪੜ੍ਹਾਉਣਗੇ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਸ਼ਾਸਤਰ
ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪਿੰਡਾਂ ਉਤੇ ਗੋਲੀਬਾਰੀ
ਜੀ20: ਉਦਾਰਵਾਦੀ ਨੀਤੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਵਕਾਲਤ
ਵਜ਼ਾਰਤੀ ਵਾਧੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਤੇ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਵਿਚਾਰਾਂ
ਸੰਯੁਕਤ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪਰਮਾਣੂ ਹਥਿਆਰਾਂ ਉਤੇ ਪਾਬੰਦੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਸਮਝੌਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਨ
ਹੇਮਕੁੰਟ: ਡੇਢ ਮਹੀਨੇ ’ਚ ਡੇਢ ਲੱਖ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂ ਨਤਮਸਤਕ
ਜ਼ਿੰਬਾਬਵੇ ਦੀ ਸ੍ਰੀਲੰਕਾ ’ਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਜਿੱਤ
ਟੈਂਡਰ ‘ਘਪਲੇ’ ਦੇ ਦੋਸ਼ ਹੇਠ ਚਾਰ ਨਿਗ਼ਰਾਨ ਇੰਜਨੀਅਰ ਮੁਅੱਤਲ
ਵਾਨੀ ਦੀ ਬਰਸੀ: ਜੰਮੂ-ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਾਧੂ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਬਲ ਤਾਇਨਾਤ
ਏਸ਼ਿਆਈ ਅਥਲੈਟਿਕਸ: ਮਨਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਨੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਲਈ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਸੋਨ ਤਗ਼ਮਾ
ਅਤਿਵਾਦ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਭਾਰਤ-ਇਜ਼ਰਾਈਲ ਇਕਜੁੱਟ
ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਖੇਤੀ ਕਰਜ਼ੇ ਹੀ ਹੋਣਗੇ ਮੁਆਫ਼: ਕੈਪਟਨ
ਡਮਟਾਲ ਕੋਲ ਦੋ ਬੱਸਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਿੱਧੀ ਟੱਕਰ; 60 ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮੀ
ਅਚਲ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਜਿਓਤੀ ਮੁੱਖ ਚੋਣ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨਰ ਨਿਯੁਕਤ
ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਵਿਕਰੀ ਵਾਲਾ ਹੁਕਮ ਡਰਾਈਵਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ੇ ਤੋਂ ਹੋੜਨਾ ਸੀ: ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ
ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ-ਏ ਦੇ ਖਿਡਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਭਿਆਸ
ਪੁਲਵਾਮਾ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋ ਅਤਿਵਾਦੀ ਹਲਾਕ
ਸਲਾਹੂਦੀਨ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ’ਚ ਦਹਿਸ਼ਤੀ ਹਮਲਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਗੱਲ ਕਬੂਲੀ
ਖ਼ੁਦਕੁਸ਼ੀ ਪੀੜਤ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਾਰ ਲਈ ਨਹੀਂ ਬਣੀ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਕਮੇਟੀ
ਜਰਮਨੀ ਨੇ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਕਨਫੈਡਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਫੁਟਬਾਲ ਕੱਪ
ਖੂੰਡਾ ਗਾਇਬ: ਵਕਤ ਨਾਲ ਬਦਲੀ ਮੋਤੀਆਂ ਵਾਲੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ
ਲਸ਼ਕਰ ਕਮਾਂਡਰ ਸਣੇ ਦੋ ਅਤਿਵਾਦੀ ਹਲਾਕ
ਕਾਲੇ ਧਨ ਵਾਲਿਅW ਦਾ ਸਾਥ ਪਵੇਗਾ ਮਹਿੰਗਾ: ਮੋਦੀ
ਚੌਕਸੀ ਦੇ ਨਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਬੁਰਛਾਗਰਦੀ ਬੰਦ ਹੋਵੇ: ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ
ਭਾਰਤ-ਏ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਟੀਮ ’ਚ ਜਲੰਧਰ ਦੇ ਮਨਦੀਪ ਦੀ ਚੋਣ
ਦੇਸ਼ ਭਰ ’ਚ ਇਕਸਾਰ ਕਰ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀ ਜੀਐਸਟੀ ਲਾਗੂ
ਤਿੰਨ ਜ਼ੋਨ ਖਤਮ ਕਰਕੇ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ ਜਾਣਗੀਆਂ ਸੱਤ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਰੇਂਜਾਂ
ਟੋਏ ’ਚ ਡੁੱਬਣ ਨਾਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ
ਬਿ੍ਟਿਸ਼ ਕੋਲੰਬੀਆ: ਲਿਬਰਲ ਪਾਰਟੀ 16 ਸਾਲ ਬਾਅਦ ਸੱਤਾ ਤੋਂ ਲਾਂਭੇ
ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਬਾਂਹ ਫੜਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਖੇਤੀ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਬੈਂਕ ਦਾ ਲੱਕ ਟੁੱਟਿਆ
ਰਾਹੁਲ ਦਰਾਵਿੜ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਜਕਾਲ ’ਚ ਦੋ ਸਾਲ ਦਾ ਵਾਧਾ
ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਚੋਣ: ਕੋਵਿੰਦ ਦਾ ਪੱਲੜਾ ਭਾਰੀ
ਗੁਲਮਰਗ ਕੇਬਲ ਕਾਰ ਹਾਦਸੇ ’ਚ ਸੱਤ ਹਲਾਕ
ਸ੍ਰੀਨਗਰ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ ਸਮਾਪਤ; ਦੋ ਅਤਿਵਾਦੀ ਹਲਾਕ
ਬਹਾਵਲਪੁਰ ਨੇੜੇ ਤੇਲ ਟੈਂਕਰ ਧਮਾਕਾ; 151 ਮੌਤਾਂ
ਮੋਦੀ ਦੇ ਸਵਾਗਤ ਲਈ ਵ੍ਹਾਈਟ ਹਾਊਸ ਪੱਬਾਂ ਭਾਰ
ਕੈਨੇਡਾ ਤੋਂ ਹਾਰ ਕੇ ਛੇਵੇਂ ਸਥਾਨ ’ਤੇ ਰਹੀ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਟੀਮ
ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਨੂੰ ਰਾਸ ਆਏ ‘ਆਪ’ ਦੇ ਗ਼ੈਰ-ਤਜਰਬੇਕਾਰ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ: ਜਾਖੜ
‘ਆਪ’ ਵਿਧਾਇਕਾਂ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ ਜਾਰੀ ਰੱਖੇਗਾ ਚੋਣ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ
ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਹਾਕੀ ਲੀਗ: ਭਾਰਤ ਹੱਥੋਂ ਪਾਕਿ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੜ ਮਾਤ
ਪਾਕਿ ਹਮਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ
ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਚੋਣ: ਰਾਮ ਦੇ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ’ਚ ਆਈ ਮੀਰਾ
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ’ਚ ਵਿਧਾਇਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਖਿੱਚ-ਧੂਹ, ਪੱਗਾਂ ਲੱਥੀਆਂ
ਫੁੱਟਬਾਲ: ਰੋਨਾਲਡੋ ਦੇ ਗੋਲ ਨਾਲ ਪੁਰਤਗਾਲ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ
ਕਰਜ਼ ਮੁਆਫ਼ੀ: ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਰਾਹਤ; ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰ ਵਿਸਰੇ
ਇੱਕ ਲੱਖ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਹੇਮਕੁੰਟ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇ ਦਰਸ਼ਨ
ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪਾਕਿ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਰੁਖ਼ ਦੇ ਆਸਾਰ
ਨੈਦਰਲੈਂਡਜ਼ ਤੋਂ 3-1 ਗੋਲਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਾਰਿਆ ਭਾਰਤ
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਚ ਛੇ ਸੜਕ ਹਾਦਸੇ: 16 ਹਲਾਕ, ਦਰਜਨਾਂ ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮੀ
ਪੁਰਤਗਾਲ ਦੇ ਜੰਗਲਾਂ ’ਚ ਲੱਗੀ ਅੱਗ; 62 ਹਲਾਕ
ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ 180 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾ ਕੇ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਬਣਿਆ ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨ
‘ਦੁਨਿਆਵੀ ਮੰਚ’ ਤੋਂ ਵਿਦਾ ਹੋਏ ਅਜਮੇਰ ਔਲਖ
ਪੰਜਾਬ ’ਚ ਮੌਨਸੂਨ ਦੀ ਛਹਿਬਰ ਛੇਤੀ
ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਜ਼ ਟਰਾਫੀ: ਬੰਗਲਾਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ ਹਰਾ ਕੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਫਾਈਨਲ ’ਚ
ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮੁੜ ਗੋਲੀਬੰਦੀ ਦੀ ਉਲੰਘਣਾ
ਗਿੱਲ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ ਦੇਣ ਤੋਂ ਹੰਗਾਮਾ
ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਚੋਣ: ਸੋਨੀਆ ਤੇ ਯੇਚੁਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਣਗੇ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਆਗੂ
ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮੇਜ਼ਬਾਨ ਚਾਰੋ ਖਾਨੇ ਚਿੱਤ
ਪੰਚਾਇਤੀ ਰਾਜ: ਔਰਤਾਂ ਲਈ 50 ਫ਼ੀਸਦ ਨੁਮਾਇੰਦਗੀ
ਲਾਲੂ ਨੇ ਜਨਮ ਦਿਨ ਮੌਕੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਮਹਾਂਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਦਾ ਸੱਦਾ
ਮਹਾਰਾਸ਼ਟਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਕਿਸਾਨੀ ਕਰਜ਼ੇ ਮੁਆਫ਼ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ
ਫ਼ਰਜ਼ੀ ਪੈਨ ਕਾਰਡ ਅਰਥਚਾਰੇ ਲਈ ਖ਼ਤਰਾ: ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ
ਜੀਐਸਟੀ: 66 ਵਸਤਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਕਰ ਘਟਾਇਆ
ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਜ਼ ਟਰਾਫੀ: ਦੱਖਣੀ ਅਫਰੀਕਾ ਨੂੰ ਹਰਾ ਕੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਸੈਮੀ ਫਾਈਨਲ ’ਚ
ਮੰਦਸੌਰ: ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗ਼ਿ੍ਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਤੇ ਰਿਹਾਅ
ਕੰਟਰੋਲ ਰੇਖਾ ਉੱਤੇ ਫ਼ੌਜ ਨੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਘੁਸਪੈਠੀਏ ਮਾਰੇ, ਜਵਾਨ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ
ਬਰਤਾਨੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਆਮ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਲਈ ਪਈਆਂ ਵੋਟਾਂ
ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਜ਼ ਟਰਾਫ਼ੀ: ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ ਸ੍ਰੀਲੰਕਾ ਹੱਥੋਂ 7 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਨਸਨੀਖੇਜ਼ ਹਾਰ
ਸਾਰੇ ਵਾਅਦੇ ਪੂਰੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾਣਗੇ: ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ
ਬੱਸ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਵਿੱਚ 24 ਮੌਤਾਂ, 14 ਗੰਭੀਰ ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮੀ
ਮੋਤੀਆਂ ਵਾਲੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ, ਕਿੱਥੇ ਹੈ ਵੱਢੀਖੋਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਕਣ ਵਾਲਾ ‘ਖੂੰਡਾ’?
ਗਰੀਨ ਐਂਡ ਗੋਲਡ ਕਲੱਬ ਐਡਮਿੰਟਨ ਨੇ ਹਾਕੀ ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਸ਼ਿਪ ਜਿੱਤੀ
ਜੰਮੂ ਤੇ ਸ੍ਰੀਨਗਰ ’ਚ ਐਨਆਈਏ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮੁੜ ਛਾਪੇ
ਖੱਡਾਂ ਦੀ ਨਿਲਾਮੀ ਰੱਦ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ: ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਵਲੋਂ ਪੰਜ ਅਤਿਵਾਦੀ ਗ੍ਰਿਫ਼ਤਾਰ
ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਜ਼ ਟਰਾਫ਼ੀ: ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਪਾਕਿ ਨੂੰ 124 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾਇਆ
ਮੋਦੀ ਤੇ ਮੈਕਰੌਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅਤਿਵਾਦ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਡਟਣ ਦਾ ਅਹਿਦ
ਈਵੀਐਮਜ਼ ਨਾਲ ਛੇੜਛਾੜ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਦਾ ਖ਼ਤਮ: ਜ਼ੈਦੀ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਨਾਲ ਵਜ਼ਾਰਤ ’ਚ ਵਾਧੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰਾਂ
ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਜ਼ ਟਰਾਫੀ: ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਨਾਲ ਵਕਾਰੀ ਟੱਕਰ ਅੱਜ
ਭਾਰਤ ਤੇ ਰੂਸ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਦਹਿਸ਼ਤਗਰਦੀ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ’ਤੇ ਜ਼ੋਰ
ਬੰਬ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਦੇ ਦੋਸ਼ ਹੇਠ ਪਿਤਾ ਕਾਬੂ; ਪੁੱਤ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਖੁਦਕੁਸ਼ੀ
ਤੁਸੀਂ ਅਤੇ ਮੈਂ ਦਾ ਸੱਭਿਆਚਾਰ ‘ਅਸੀਂ’ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਦਲੋ: ਕੈਪਟਨ
ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਨੇ ਬੰਗਲਾਦੇਸ਼ ਨੂੰ 8 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾਇਆ
ਉਸਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ ਡਿੱਗਿਆ ਰੇਤੇ ਦਾ ਮਹਿਲ
ਕੈਲਗਰੀ ਹਾਕਸ ਨੇ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਹਾਕੀ ਗੋਲਡ ਕੱਪ
ਚੀਨ ਆਰਥਿਕ ਲਾਂਘੇ ’ਤੇ ਖਰਚੇਗਾ 124 ਅਰਬ ਡਾਲਰ
ਜਹਾਦ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਉਤੇ ਅਤਿਵਾਦ ਫੈਲਾ ਰਿਹੈ ਹਾਫ਼ਿਜ਼ ਸਈਦ: ਪਾਕਿ
ਫਗਵਾੜਾ ਨੇੜੇ ਹਾਦਸਾ: ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਪੰਜ ਜੀਅ ਹਲਾਕ, ਦੋ ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮੀ
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਅਰਮਾਨ ਹੋਏ ਖੇਰੂੰ ਖੇਰੂੰ
ਗੁਰਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਵੜੈਚ ਨੇ ‘ਆਪ’ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਤੋੜੀ ਪ੍ਰੀਤ
ਬ੍ਰਿਟਿਸ਼ ਕੋਲੰਬੀਆ ਚੋਣਾਂ ’ਚ ਸੱਤ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਜੇਤੂ
ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰੀ ਫ਼ੌਜੀ ਅਫ਼ਸਰ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਹੱਤਿਆ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਡੇਅਰਡੈਵਿਲਜ਼ ਨੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਲਾਇਨਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਧੂੜ ਚਟਾਈ
ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਮੈਕਰੌਨ ਸੰਭਾਲਣਗੇ ਫਰਾਂਸ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਨ
ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦਾ ਸਿੰਘਾਸਨ ਡੋਲਿਆ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਵੰਡਾਇਆ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦਾ ਦੁੱਖ
ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਦੇ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਮੰਤਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਖੱਟਰ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਚੁੱਕਿਆ ਝੰਡਾ
ਨਾਈਟਰਾਈਡਰਜ਼ ਨੇ ਰਾਇਲ ਚੈਲੰਜਰਜ਼ ਕੀਤੇ ਰੰਕ
ਸੁਨੀਲ ਜਾਖੜ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਨ
ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਹਲੋਂ ਤੇ ਡਿੰਪਾ ਦੇ ਬੱਸ ਅਮਲੇ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਝੜਪ
ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਜੀਐਸਟੀ ਸਮੇਤ 9 ਬਿੱਲ ਪਾਸ
ਵੱਡੇ ਸਕੋਰ ਦਾ ਪਿੱਛਾ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਨੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਨੂੰ 7 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾਇਆ
ਸਾਡਾ ਮੰਤਵ ਵੀਆਈਪੀ ਸੱਭਿਆਚਾਰ ਵਾਲੀ ਮਾਨਸਿਕਤਾ ਬਦਲਣਾ: ਮੋਦੀ
ਵੋਟਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਭਰਮਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਸ਼ਿਕੰਜਾ
ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਦੀ ਸਾਈਕਲ ਫੈਕਟਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੱਗੀ ਅੱਗ
ਟਰੰਪ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਦੇ ਸੌ ਦਿਨ ਪੂਰੇ ਹੋਣ ’ਤੇ ਰੋਸ ਮੁਜ਼ਾਹਰੇ
ਵਾਰਨਰ ਨੇ ਫੇਰਿਆ ਕੇਕੇਆਰ ਦੇ ਮਨਸੂਬਿਆਂ ’ਤੇ ਪਾਣੀ
ਤੁਰ ਗਿਆ ਹਿੰਦੀ ਫਿਲਮਾਂ ਦਾ ‘ਦਯਾਵਾਨ’
ਐਸਵਾਈਐਲ ’ਤੇ ਅਦਾਲਤੀ ਫ਼ੈਸਲੇ ਦਾ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਹੋਵੇ
ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਲਾਇਨਜ਼ ਨੇ ਰਾਇਲ ਚੈਲੇਂਜਰਜ਼ ਨੂੰ 7 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾਇਆ
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਸਨਅਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਬਰਾਬਰ ਸਹੂਲਤਾਂ: ਕੈਪਟਨ
ਮਾਲੇਗਾਓਂ ਧਮਾਕੇ: ਸਾਧਵੀ ਪ੍ਰਗਿਆ ਸਿੰਘ ਠਾਕੁਰ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੀ ਜ਼ਮਾਨਤ
ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਮਹਿਬੂਬਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਬਾਰੇ ਚਰਚਾ
ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਮਹਿੰਗਾ ਪਿਆ ਅੰਪਾਇਰ ਦਾ ਵਿਰੋਧ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਉਠਾਇਆ ਕਾਲੀ ਸੂਚੀ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਦਾ
ਬੇਵਸੀ ਦੀ ਇੰਤਹਾ: ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਪੀਤਾ ਪਿਸ਼ਾਬ
‘ਆਪ’ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਦੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਸਮਾਨੰਤਰ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਚਲਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਧਮਕੀ
ਤਾਲਿਬਾਨ ਦੇ ਹਮਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ 140 ਅਫ਼ਗਾਨ ਫ਼ੌਜੀ ਹਲਾਕ
ਧੋਨੀ ਨੇ ਧੋਤੇ ਸਨਰਾਈਜ਼ਰਜ਼
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਪਾਕਿ ਤੇ ਨੇਪਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਵੇਚਣ ਲਈ ਮੰਗੀ ਮਨਜ਼ੂਰੀ
ਸੱਜਣ ਹੋਏ ਦਰਬਾਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਨਤਮਸਤਕ
ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਮੁੱਠੀ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਕਿਰਨ ਲੱਗੀਆਂ ਰੇਤ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ
ਆਈਪੀਐਲ: ਮੁੰਬਈ ਹੱਥੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ 8 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਦੀ ਕਰਾਰੀ ਹਾਰ
ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਲਾਲ ਬੱਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਲਾਲ ਝੰਡੀ
ਬਾਬਰੀ ਕਾਂਡ: ਅਡਵਾਨੀ, ਜੋਸ਼ੀ ਤੇ ਉਮਾ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਚੱਲੇਗਾ ਕੇਸ
ਖ਼ਾਲਸਾ ’ਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਐਕਟ ਰੱਦ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ
ਆਗਾਮੀ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀਵੀਪੈਟ ਮਸ਼ੀਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਰਾਹ ਪੱਧਰਾ
ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਨੂੰ 15 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਮਾਤ
ਮਾਲਿਆ ਗ੍ਰਿਫ਼ਤਾਰੀ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਜ਼ਮਾਨਤ ’ਤੇ ਰਿਹਾਅ
ਕਿਸੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਖ਼ਲ ਦਾ ਇਰਾਦਾ ਨਹੀਂ: ਸੱਜਣ
ਦੇਸ਼ ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੌਨਸੂਨ ਆਮ ਵਾਂਗ ਰਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਪੇਸ਼ੀਨਗੋਈ
ਕਣਕ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਗੀ ਅੱਗ ਬੁਝਾਉਂਦਾ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਜਿਊਂਦਾ ਸੜਿਆ
ਰਾਇਲ ਚੈਲੇਂਜਰਜ਼ ਬੰਗਲੌਰ ਨੇ ਢਾਹੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤੀ ਸ਼ੇਰ
ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਰਿਸ਼ਵਤ ਕਾਂਡ: ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਅਫ਼ਸਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੇਚੈਨੀ
ਕੋਲਕਾਤਾ ਨਾਈਟ ਰਾਈਡਰਜ਼ ਨੇ ਕਿੰਗਜ਼ ਇਲੈਵਨ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਹਰਾਇਆ
ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਰਿਸ਼ਵਤ ਕਾਂਡ: ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਅਫ਼ਸਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੇਚੈਨੀ
ਕੋਲਕਾਤਾ ਨਾਈਟ ਰਾਈਡਰਜ਼ ਨੇ ਕਿੰਗਜ਼ ਇਲੈਵਨ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਹਰਾਇਆ
ਸਿਰਸਾ ਨੇ ਜਿੱਤੀ ਰਾਜੌਰੀ ਗਾਰਡਨ ਜ਼ਿਮਨੀ ਚੋਣ
ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਰਿਸ਼ਵਤ ਕਾਂਡ: ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਅਫ਼ਸਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੇਚੈਨੀ
ਕੋਲਕਾਤਾ ਨਾਈਟ ਰਾਈਡਰਜ਼ ਨੇ ਕਿੰਗਜ਼ ਇਲੈਵਨ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਹਰਾਇਆ
ਟਾਟਾ ਕੈਮਲੌਟ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਮਨਜ਼ੂਰੀ ਹਾਈ ਕੋਰਟ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਰੱਦ
ਜਾਧਵ ਕੋਲ ਬਚਾਅ ਦੇ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ ਤਿੰਨ ਮੌਕੇ
ਪੰਜਾਬ ’ਚ ਸੜਕ ਹਾਦਸਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਲਈਆਂ 9 ਜਾਨਾਂ
ਐਸਵਾਈਐਲ: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਤੇ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਨੂੰ ਇਕ ਹੋਰ ਮੌਕਾ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਨੇ ਪੁਣੇ ਨੂੰ 97 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਦਰੜਿਆ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਐਸਐਸਪੀ ਸਮੇਤ ਪੰਜ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਜਾਂਚ ਵਿਜੀਲੈਂਸ ਨੂੰ ਸੌ
ਸ੍ਰੀਨਗਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਣਾਅ ਦੌਰਾਨ 38 ਬੂਥਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਮੁੜ ਵੋਟਾਂ ਭਲਕੇ
ਨਿਤੀਸ਼ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਰੱਖਣਗੇ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਕੰਗਣਘਾਟ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦਾ ਨੀਂਹ ਪੱਥਰ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਨੇ ਪੁਣੇ ਨੂੰ 97 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਦਰੜਿਆ
ਐਸਵਾਈਐਲ: ਕੇਂਦਰ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ-ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਨੂੰ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਲਈ ਸੱਦਿਆ
ਭਾਰਤੀ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ ਜਾਧਵ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਿਕ ’ਚ ਸਜ਼ਾ-ਏ-ਮੌਤ
ਚੋਣ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅਨੰਤਨਾਗ ਜ਼ਿਮਨੀ ਚੋਣ ਮੁਲਤਵੀ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਵਲੋਂ ਪੂੰਜੀ ਨਿਵੇਸ਼ ਲਈ ਮੁੰਬਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਨਅਤਕਾਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਮੀਟਿੰਗਾਂ
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੇ ਬੰਗਲੌਰ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਠ ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾਇਆ
ਸ੍ਰੀਨਗਰ ਜ਼ਿਮਨੀ ਚੋਣ ਮੌਕੇ ਹਿੰਸਾ; 8 ਮੌਤਾਂ
ਤਖ਼ਤ ਦਮਦਮਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇ ਜਥੇਦਾਰ ਗੁਰਮੁਖ ਸਿੰਘ ਵਿਸਾਖੀ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਾਂ ਤੋਂ ‘ਬੇਮੁੱਖ’
ਮਿਸਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਗਿਰਜਾਘਰਾਂ ਉਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ, 45 ਹਲਾਕ
ਸਨਰਾਈਜ਼ਰਜ਼ ਅੱਗੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤੀ ਸ਼ੇਰ ਹੋਏ ਢੇਰ
ਭਾਰਤ ਤੇ ਬੰਗਲਾਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ 22 ਸਮਝੌਤੇ
ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਜ਼ਾ ਮੁਆਫ਼ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ: ਕੈਪਟਨ
ਚੋਣ ਵਾਅਦੇ ਆਮ ਤੌਰ ’ਤੇ ਅਧੂਰੇ ਹੀ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ: ਖੇਹਰ
ਜਾਂਚ ’ਚ ਉਲਝੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਦੀ ਹੁਸ਼ਿਆਰੀ
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਇਲੈਵਨ ਨੇ ਨੱਪੇ ਰਾਈਜ਼ਿੰਗ ਪੁਣੇ ਸੁਪਰਜਾਇੰਟਸ
ਦਸੂਹਾ ਨੇੜੇ ਸਕੂਲੀ ਬੱਸ ਤੇ ਮਹਿੰਦਰਾ ਗੱਡੀ ਦੀ ਟੱਕਰ
ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ’ਚ ਹੁਸ਼ਿਆਰਪੁਰ ਦੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਦੀ ਹੱਤਿਆ
ਡੌਲਫਿਨ ਮੱਛੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਸਾਂਭ ਸੰਭਾਲ ਲਈ ਉਪਰਾਲੇ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ
ਕੇਕੇਆਰ ਨੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਲਾਇਨਜ਼ ਨੂੰ 10 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਦੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਕਰਾਰੀ ਹਾਰ
ਅਲਵਰ ਘਟਨਾ: ਕੁਰੀਅਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਜਾਂਚ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਤਲਬ
ਪੁਣੇ ਨੇ ਮੁੰਬੲੀ ਨੂੰ 7 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਦਰਡ਼ਿਆ
ਸਿੱਧੂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੁਰਾਣੇ ਬਿੱਲ ਭੇਜਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਟਹਿਰੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੜ੍ਹਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਤਿਆ
ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਬਾਬਰੀ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਦੀ ਛੇਤੀ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ ਤੋਂ ਨਾਂਹ
ਧੂਰੀ ਨੇੜੇ ਕੋਲਡ ਸਟੋਰ ’ਚ ਧਮਾਕਾ, ਚਾਰ ਹਲਾਕ
ਪੰਜ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਬੈਂਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਐਸਬੀਆਈ ’ਚ ਰਲੇਵਾਂ ਅੱਜ
ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਉੱਪਰ ਨਸਲੀ ਹਮਲੇ ਵਧੇ
ਤੇਂਦੁਲਕਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਟੈਸਟ ਟੀਮ ਦੇ ਹੇਠਲੇ ਕ੍ਰਮ ਦੇ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਾਂ
ਆਰਬੀਆਈ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਖਾਤੇ ਸੀਲ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਂਡ ਮੁੜ ਮਨਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ.ਕੇ. ਹੱਥ
ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਵਿੱਤ ਬਿੱਲ 2017 ਮਨਜ਼ੂਰ
ਨਡਾਲ ਸੈਮੀ ਫਾਈਨਲ ’ਚ; ਟੱਕਰ ਫੋਗਨੀਨੀ ਨਾਲ
ਲਾਲ ਬੱਤੀ ਵਾਲੀ ਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਕਸੂਤੀ ਫਸਾਈ ਸਰਕਾਰ
ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਜਵਾਨਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਪਥਰਾਅ ਕਰਦੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਹਲਾਕ
ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਦੇ ਭਾਸ਼ਣ ’ਚੋਂ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ‘ਮੈਨੀਫੈਸਟੋ’ ਦਾ ਝਲਕਾਰਾ
ਜੀਐਸਟੀ ਬਿੱਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਹਿਮਤੀ ਨਾਲ ਪਾਸ ਕਰਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਸਰਕਾਰ: ਜੇਤਲੀ
ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਜਿੱਤੀ ਟੈਸਟ ਲੜੀ; ਬੌਰਡਰ-ਗਾਵਸਕਰ ਟਰਾਫ਼ੀ ’ਤੇ ਕਬਜ਼ਾ ਬਰਕਰਾਰ
ਨਸ਼ਾ ਤਸਕਰੀ ਕੇਸ: ਸਿਆਸੀ ਆਗੂਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਲੀਨ ਚਿੱਟ
ਜੰਮੂ ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਜਵਾਨਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਦੋ ਹਮਲੇ
ਜੇਤਲੀ ਮਾਣਹਾਨੀ ਕੇਸ: ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਸਣੇ ਛੇ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਚੱਲੇਗਾ ਮੁਕੱਦਮਾ
ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਕਾਦਮਿਕ ਆਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਨੂੰ ਖ਼ਤਰਾ: ਅਨਸਾਰੀ
ਕਾਰ ਤੇ ਔਰਬਿਟ ਬੱਸ ਦੀ ਟੱਕਰ; ਚਾਰ ਜਣੇ ਹਲਾਕ
ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ਕਾਂਡ: ਕੈਦੀਆਂ ’ਤੇ ਕਾਬੂ ਪਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਰਾਤ ਭਰ ਜੂਝਦੀ ਰਹੀ ਪੁਲੀਸ
ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਵਾਹਣੀ ਪਾਏ ‘ਕੰਗਾਰੂ’
ਗੁਰਦਾਸਪੁਰ: ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮ ਕੁੱਟੇ
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇਤਾ ਕਮਲ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਲ ਦਾ ਦੌਰਾ ਪਿਆ
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਜ਼ੁਬਾਨ ਪਈ ਹਿੰਦੀ ਚੌਧਰੀ ਦੇ ਵੱਸ
ਧਰਮਸ਼ਾਲਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਟੈੱਸਟ ਲੜੀ ਦਾ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾਕੁਨ ਮੈਚ ਅੱਜ ਤੋਂ
ਲੰਡਨ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਹਮਲੇ `ਚ ਪੰਜ ਹਲਾਕ 40 ਜ਼ਖਮੀ
ਬਰਤਾਨਵੀ ਸੰਸਦ ਨੇੜੇ ‘ਅਤਿਵਾਦੀ ਹਮਲਾ’
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਅਗਲੇ ਸਾਲ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਬਣਾ ਕੇ ਮੰਦਰ ਉਸਾਰਨ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ ’ਚ
ਜੀਐਸਟੀ ਲਾਗੂ ਹੋਣ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਵਸਤਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਘਟਣਗੀਆਂ: ਅਰੁਣ ਜੇਤਲੀ
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਰਜ਼ਾ ਵੀ ਮੁਆਫ਼ ਹੋਵੇ: ਕੈਪਟਨ
ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ ਤੋਂ ਡਰਦਾ ਹੈ ਭਾਰਤ: ਸਟਾਰਕ
ਜੱਲ੍ਹਿਆਂਵਾਲਾ ਬਾਗ ’ਚ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਤੇ ਰੌਸ਼ਨੀ ਸ਼ੋਅ ਤਕਨੀਕੀ ਖਰਾਬੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਖਾਮੋਸ਼
ਅਕਾਲੀ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੀਮਤ ਹੋਣ ਲੱਗੀ ਬਾਬਾ ਬੋਹੜ ਦੀ ਛਾਂ
ਭਾਰਤ ਤੇ ਪਾਕਿ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਿੰਧੂ ਜਲ ਸੰਧੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ
ਸਮਗਲਰਾਂ ਤੇ ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰਾਂ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਰੁਖ਼
‘ਆਪ’ ਨੇ ਤੀਲਾ-ਤੀਲਾ ਹੋਏ ਝਾੜੂ ਨਾਲ ਹਾਰ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨ ਹੂੰਝੇ
ਤਾਮਿਲ ਨਾਡੂ ਨੇ ਜਿੱਤੀ ਵਿਜੈ ਹਜ਼ਾਰੇ ਟਰਾਫੀ
ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਆਗੂ ਦੀ ਭਾਣਜੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਗੋਲੀ ਮਾਰ ਕੇ ਪਤੀ ਦੀ ਹੱਤਿਆ
ਐਸਐਸਪੀਜ਼ ਦੇ ਤਬਾਦਲੇ ’ਚ ਸੁਰੇਸ਼ ਅਰੋੜਾ ’ਤੇ ਝੜਿਆ ਤੋੜਾ
ਬੰਗਲਾਦੇਸ਼ ਨੇ 100ਵਾਂ ਟੈਸਟ ਮੈਚ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਯਾਦਗਾਰੀ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਵਜ਼ਾਰਤ ਵਲੋਂ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ’ਚ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਸੈਂਕੜਾ
ਤਿ੍ਵੇਂਦਰ ਰਾਵਤ ਬਣੇ ਉੱਤਰਾਖੰਡ ਦੇ 9ਵੇਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ
ਯੋਗੀ ਹੱਥ ਆਈ ਯੂਪੀ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਨ
ਕਰਜ਼ਾ ਮੁਆਫ਼ੀ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਯੂਪੀ ਲਈ: ਵੈਂਕਈਆ
ਧੋਨੀ ਨੇ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਦਿਲ, ਬੰਗਾਲ ਨੇ ਮੈਚ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਨੇ ਸੰਭਾਲੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਵਾਗਡੋਰ
ਖੇਤੀ ਸੰਕਟ: ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਨੇ ਘੇਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ
ਮਨਹੋਰ ਪਰੀਕਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਗੋਆ ’ਚ ਬਹੁਮਤ ਸਾਬਤ
ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ ਨੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਚਾਰ ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ 299 ਦੌੜਾਂ
ਹਵਾਈ ਫੌਜ ਦਾ ਸੁਖੋਈ ਜਹਾਜ਼ ਤੇ ਚੇਤਕ ਹੈਲੀਕਾਪਟਰ ਹੋਏ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਰ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਹਲਫ਼ਦਾਰੀ ਅੱਜ
ਪਟਿਆਲਾ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਘੁਟਾਲਾ: ਵਿਕਾਸ ਗਰਗ ’ਤੇ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਵਰ੍ਹਿਆ ਰਹਿਮਤ ਦਾ ਮੀਂਹ
ਗੋਆ ਤੇ ਮਣੀਪੁਰ ਕਰਕੇ ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ ’ਚ ਹੰਗਾਮਾ
ਰਾਂਚੀ ਟੈਸਟ ’ਚ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਤੇ ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀ ਪਰਖ
ਗੋਆ ’ਚ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਹਲਫ਼ ਲਿਆ
ਭਾਰਤੀ-ਅਮਰੀਕੀ ਬੀਬੀ ਦੇ ਸਵਾਲਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਸਪਾਈਸਰ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਗੀਆਂ ‘ਮਿਰਚਾਂ’
ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ ਰਾਂਚੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਣਾਏਗਾ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ
ਬਾਦਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰੀ ’ਤੇ ਉੱਠੀ ਉਂਗਲ
ਨਵੇਂ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਸਿਰਜਣਾ ਦਾ ਸੱਦਾ
ਹੋਲਾ ਮਹੱਲਾ: ਦੂਜੇ ਦਿਨ ਲੱਖਾਂ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂਆਂ ਨੇ ਮੱਥਾ ਟੇਕਿਆ
ਕੌਮਾਂਤਰੀ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਲਈ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਤੇ ਸ਼ਿਵ ਦੀ ਚੋਣ
ਅਕਾਲੀ ਮਹਾਰਥੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਬਚੀ ਸਾਖ਼ ਪਰ ਆਦੇਸ਼, ਜਾਖੜ, ਭੱਠਲ, ਭਗਵੰਤ ਤੇ ਵੜੈਚ ਪਸਤ
ਉੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਤੇ ਉੱਤਰਾਖੰਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੱਲਿਆ ਮੋਦੀ ਦਾ ਜਾਦੂ; ਅਖਿਲੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਸਾਈਕਲ ਪੈਂਚਰ
ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਬਣੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਕਪਤਾਨ
ਮਾਇਆਵਤੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਈਵੀਐਮਜ਼ ਨਾਲ ਛੇੜਛਾੜ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼; ਮੁੜ ਚੋਣ ਮੰਗੀ
ਪਹਿਲਾ ਟੈਸਟ: ਸ੍ਰੀਲੰਕਾ ਦੀ ਬੰਗਲਾਦੇਸ਼ ’ਤੇ 259 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਿੱਤ
ਮਜੀਠਾ \'ਚ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੀ ਜਿੱਤ ਬਰਕਰਾਰ, ਆਪ ਨੂੰ ਝਟਕਾ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਆਖਰ ਫਤਿਹ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਮੈਦਾਨ
ਪਾਕਿ ਅਸੈਂਬਲੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਮੈਰਿਜ ਬਿਲ ਪਾਸ
ਪਾਵਰਕੌਮ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਡਿਫਾਲਟਰਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਚੁੱਪ ਧਾਰੀ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਲਈ ਚੋਣ ਪ੍ਰਚਾਰ ਬੰਦ
ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨੇਬਾਜ਼ੀ: ਪੂਜਾ ਘਟਕਰ ਨੇ ਫੁੰਡਿਆ ਕਾਂਸੀ ਦਾ ਤਗ਼ਮਾ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਕਤਲੇਆਮ: ਜਾਂਚ ਬਾਰੇ ਪ੍ਰਗਤੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਪੇਸ਼
ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਨਿਤੀਸ਼ ਦਾ ਸਨਮਾਨ
ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਰਚਿਆ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ, ਇਕੋ ਵੇਲੇ 104 ਉਪਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਦਾਗ਼ੇ
ਡੇਰਾ ਵਿਵਾਦ: ਤਿੰਨ ਮੈਂਬਰੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੀ ਵਧ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ ਮਿਆਦ
ਭੰਗੂ ਨੂੰ ਤਿਹਾੜ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ਲਿਜਾਣ ਲਈ ਚਾਰਾਜੋਈ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ
ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਟੀ-20 ਮੈਚਾਂ ਦੀ ਲੜੀ 2-1 ਨਾਲ ਜਿੱਤੀ
ਜੇਤਲੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਭ ਵਰਗਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼
ਅਮਰੀਕਾ \'ਚ ਰੋਕ ਲੱਗਣ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਕੈਨੇਡਾ ਨੇ ਖੋਲ੍ਹੇ ਸ਼ਰਣਾਰਥੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਦਰਵਾਜ਼ੇ
ਮਾਲਿਆ ਮਾਮਲਾ: ਭਾਜਪਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮਨਮੋਹਨ ਸਿੰਘ ਅਤੇ ਚਿਦੰਬਰਮ ਉੱਤੇ ਤਿੱਖੇ ਵਾਰ
ਬਜਟ ਇਜਲਾਸ: ਸਰਕਾਰ ਤੇ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਕਮਰਕੱਸੇ
ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਅਤੇ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਲੁੱਟਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਕੁੱਟਿਆ: ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ
ਜਲਾਲਾਬਾਦ: ਵਿਕਾਸ ਅਤੇ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਦਾ ਟਕਰਾਅ
ਜਲਾਲਾਬਾਦ: ਵਿਕਾਸ ਅਤੇ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਦਾ ਟਕਰਾਅ
‘ਆਪ’ 80 ਤੋਂ 90 ਸੀਟਾਂ ਜਿੱਤ ਕੇ ਬਣਾਏਗੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ: ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ
ਨਿੱਕੀ ਹੇਲੀ ਨੇ ਸਹੁੰ ਚੁੱਕੀ
ਅਤਿਵਾਦ ਦੇ ਟਾਕਰੇ ਲਈ ਮੋਦੀ ਤੇ ਟਰੰਪ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਅਹਿਦ
ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਤੇ ਅਸੈਂਬਲੀ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਇਕੋ ਸਮੇਂ ਹੋਣ: ਪ੍ਰਣਬ
ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਬਜਟ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਖਾਰਜ
ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਬਜਟ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਖਾਰਜ
ਜਲੀਕੱਟੂ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਹੋਇਆ ‘ਮਾਰਖੁੰਡਾ’
ਨਵੀਂ ਸਨਅਤੀ ਨੀਤੀ ਬਣਾ ਕੇ ਕਰਾਵਾਂਗੇ ਤਰੱਕੀ: ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ
ਚੋਣਾਂ ’ਚ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਡੌਨ ਨਹੀਂ ਬਣਨ ਦਿਆਂਗੇ: ਉਪ ਚੋਣ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨਰ
ਲੰਬੀ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ‘ਮਹਾਰਾਜੇ’ ਦੀ ਆਮਦ ਦੀ ਉਡੀਕ
ਟਰੰਪ ‘ਤਾਜਪੋਸ਼ੀ’: 217 ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨਕਾਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਿਫ਼ਤਾਰ, 6 ਪੁਲੀਸ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ ਫੱਟੜ
ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਫੌਜੀ ਵਾਪਸ ਭੇਜਿਆ
ਸਹਿਕਾਰੀ ਬੈਂਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰੀ ’ਤੇ ਉੱਠੇ ਸਵਾਲ
ਆਜ਼ਾਦ ਸੋਚ ਨੂੰ ਖ਼ਤਰਾ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਇਆ: ਮਨਮੋਹਨ ਸਿੰਘ
ਟਰੰਪ ਨੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਵਜੋਂ ਹਲਫ਼ ਲਿਆ; ਤਾਜਪੋਸ਼ੀ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਮੁਜ਼ਾਹਰੇ
ਟਰੰਪ ਨੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਵਜੋਂ ਹਲਫ਼ ਲਿਆ; ਤਾਜਪੋਸ਼ੀ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਮੁਜ਼ਾਹਰੇ
ਮੁੱਖ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨਾਲ: ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਬਾਦਲ
ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਓਪਨ: ਮੱਰੇ, ਫੈਡਰਰ, ਕਰਬਰ ਤੇ ਮੁਗੂਰੁਜ਼ਾ ਪ੍ਰੀ-ਕੁਆਰਟਰਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ
ਸਰਕਾਰ ਬਣਨ ’ਤੇ 15 ਅਪਰੈਲ ਤੱਕ ਮਜੀਠੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਭੇਜਾਂਗੇ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ: ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ
ਓਬਾਮਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅਮਰੀਕੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਭ ਠੀਕ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ
ਓਬਾਮਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅਮਰੀਕੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਭ ਠੀਕ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਤੇ ਸਿੱਧੂ ’ਚ ਬਣੀ ਪਿਓ-ਪੁੱਤ ਵਾਲੀ ਸਾਂਝ
ਓਬਾਮਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅਮਰੀਕੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਭ ਠੀਕ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ
ਯੁਵੀ ਤੇ ਧੋਨੀ ਦੇ ਧਮਾਲ ਨਾਲ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਇਕ ਰੋਜ਼ਾ ਲੜੀ ਜਿੱਤੀ
ਮੂਰਥਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਬਰਜਨਾਹ ਦੀਆਂ ਘਟਨਾਵਾਂ ਵਾਪਰੀਆਂ: ਹਾਈ ਕੋਰਟ
ਸਿੱਖ ਕਤਲੇਆਮ: ਕੇਂਦਰ ਤੋਂ ਜਾਂਚ ਬਾਰੇ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਤਲਬ
ਸਿੱਖ ਕਤਲੇਆਮ: ਕੇਂਦਰ ਤੋਂ ਜਾਂਚ ਬਾਰੇ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਤਲਬ
ਸੁਸ਼ੀਲ ਦੀ ਬਰਾਬਰੀ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਸਾਕਸ਼ੀ ਮਲਿਕ
ਓਨਟਾਰੀਓ ਦੇ ਘਰ \'ਚੋਂ ਮਿਲੇ 600 ਚੂਹੇ, ਔਰਤ \'ਤੇ ਲੱਗੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਦੋਸ਼
ਨਹੀਂ ਢਾਹਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ ਟੋਰਾਂਟੋ ਦੇ ਘਰ \'ਚ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਵਿਵਾਦਤ \'ਟ੍ਰੀ ਹਾਊਸ\'
ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮਹੀਨੇ ’ਚ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਾਤਮੇ ਦਾ ਵਾਅਦਾ
ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਓਮ ਪੁਰੀ ਦੀ ਦਿਲ ਦਾ ਦੌਰਾ ਪੈਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਮੌਤ
-ਮਨੀਲਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਜਾਬਣ ਔਰਤ ਦਾ ਗੋਲੀ ਮਾਰ ਕੇ ਕਤਲ
Magazine Archive
Poll
How do you like our website?
 

Copyright © 2009 ---.
All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Manku Computers.