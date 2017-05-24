Special Links
Advertise with Us Today

Click Here to Email Us
Or
directly send your Advertisement request to indo@telus.net

 

ISSUE NO. 1976, 25-31 May 2017

CLICK ON PHOTO OR HERE FOR READ FULL ISSUE

 

 
Latest News
ਉਸਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ ਡਿੱਗਿਆ ਰੇਤੇ ਦਾ ਮਹਿਲ
ਕੈਲਗਰੀ ਹਾਕਸ ਨੇ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਹਾਕੀ ਗੋਲਡ ਕੱਪ
ਚੀਨ ਆਰਥਿਕ ਲਾਂਘੇ ’ਤੇ ਖਰਚੇਗਾ 124 ਅਰਬ ਡਾਲਰ
ਜਹਾਦ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ਉਤੇ ਅਤਿਵਾਦ ਫੈਲਾ ਰਿਹੈ ਹਾਫ਼ਿਜ਼ ਸਈਦ: ਪਾਕਿ
ਫਗਵਾੜਾ ਨੇੜੇ ਹਾਦਸਾ: ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਪੰਜ ਜੀਅ ਹਲਾਕ, ਦੋ ਜ਼ਖ਼ਮੀ
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਅਰਮਾਨ ਹੋਏ ਖੇਰੂੰ ਖੇਰੂੰ
ਗੁਰਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਵੜੈਚ ਨੇ ‘ਆਪ’ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਤੋੜੀ ਪ੍ਰੀਤ
ਬ੍ਰਿਟਿਸ਼ ਕੋਲੰਬੀਆ ਚੋਣਾਂ ’ਚ ਸੱਤ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਜੇਤੂ
ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰੀ ਫ਼ੌਜੀ ਅਫ਼ਸਰ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਹੱਤਿਆ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਡੇਅਰਡੈਵਿਲਜ਼ ਨੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਲਾਇਨਜ਼ ਨੂੰ ਧੂੜ ਚਟਾਈ
ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਮੈਕਰੌਨ ਸੰਭਾਲਣਗੇ ਫਰਾਂਸ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਨ
ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਦਾ ਸਿੰਘਾਸਨ ਡੋਲਿਆ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਵੰਡਾਇਆ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦਾ ਦੁੱਖ
ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਦੇ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਮੰਤਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਖੱਟਰ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਚੁੱਕਿਆ ਝੰਡਾ
ਨਾਈਟਰਾਈਡਰਜ਼ ਨੇ ਰਾਇਲ ਚੈਲੰਜਰਜ਼ ਕੀਤੇ ਰੰਕ
ਸੁਨੀਲ ਜਾਖੜ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਨ
ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਹਲੋਂ ਤੇ ਡਿੰਪਾ ਦੇ ਬੱਸ ਅਮਲੇ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਝੜਪ
ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਜੀਐਸਟੀ ਸਮੇਤ 9 ਬਿੱਲ ਪਾਸ
ਵੱਡੇ ਸਕੋਰ ਦਾ ਪਿੱਛਾ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਨੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਨੂੰ 7 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾਇਆ
ਸਾਡਾ ਮੰਤਵ ਵੀਆਈਪੀ ਸੱਭਿਆਚਾਰ ਵਾਲੀ ਮਾਨਸਿਕਤਾ ਬਦਲਣਾ: ਮੋਦੀ
ਵੋਟਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਭਰਮਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਸ਼ਿਕੰਜਾ
ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਦੀ ਸਾਈਕਲ ਫੈਕਟਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੱਗੀ ਅੱਗ
ਟਰੰਪ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਦੇ ਸੌ ਦਿਨ ਪੂਰੇ ਹੋਣ ’ਤੇ ਰੋਸ ਮੁਜ਼ਾਹਰੇ
ਵਾਰਨਰ ਨੇ ਫੇਰਿਆ ਕੇਕੇਆਰ ਦੇ ਮਨਸੂਬਿਆਂ ’ਤੇ ਪਾਣੀ
ਤੁਰ ਗਿਆ ਹਿੰਦੀ ਫਿਲਮਾਂ ਦਾ ‘ਦਯਾਵਾਨ’
ਐਸਵਾਈਐਲ ’ਤੇ ਅਦਾਲਤੀ ਫ਼ੈਸਲੇ ਦਾ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਹੋਵੇ
ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਲਾਇਨਜ਼ ਨੇ ਰਾਇਲ ਚੈਲੇਂਜਰਜ਼ ਨੂੰ 7 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾਇਆ
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਸਨਅਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਬਰਾਬਰ ਸਹੂਲਤਾਂ: ਕੈਪਟਨ
ਮਾਲੇਗਾਓਂ ਧਮਾਕੇ: ਸਾਧਵੀ ਪ੍ਰਗਿਆ ਸਿੰਘ ਠਾਕੁਰ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੀ ਜ਼ਮਾਨਤ
ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਮਹਿਬੂਬਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਬਾਰੇ ਚਰਚਾ
ਰੋਹਿਤ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਮਹਿੰਗਾ ਪਿਆ ਅੰਪਾਇਰ ਦਾ ਵਿਰੋਧ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਉਠਾਇਆ ਕਾਲੀ ਸੂਚੀ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਦਾ
ਬੇਵਸੀ ਦੀ ਇੰਤਹਾ: ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਪੀਤਾ ਪਿਸ਼ਾਬ
‘ਆਪ’ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਦੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਸਮਾਨੰਤਰ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਚਲਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਧਮਕੀ
ਤਾਲਿਬਾਨ ਦੇ ਹਮਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ 140 ਅਫ਼ਗਾਨ ਫ਼ੌਜੀ ਹਲਾਕ
ਧੋਨੀ ਨੇ ਧੋਤੇ ਸਨਰਾਈਜ਼ਰਜ਼
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਪਾਕਿ ਤੇ ਨੇਪਾਲ ਨੂੰ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਵੇਚਣ ਲਈ ਮੰਗੀ ਮਨਜ਼ੂਰੀ
ਸੱਜਣ ਹੋਏ ਦਰਬਾਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਨਤਮਸਤਕ
ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਮੁੱਠੀ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਕਿਰਨ ਲੱਗੀਆਂ ਰੇਤ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ
ਆਈਪੀਐਲ: ਮੁੰਬਈ ਹੱਥੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ 8 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਦੀ ਕਰਾਰੀ ਹਾਰ
ਕੇਂਦਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਲਾਲ ਬੱਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਲਾਲ ਝੰਡੀ
ਬਾਬਰੀ ਕਾਂਡ: ਅਡਵਾਨੀ, ਜੋਸ਼ੀ ਤੇ ਉਮਾ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਚੱਲੇਗਾ ਕੇਸ
ਖ਼ਾਲਸਾ ’ਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਐਕਟ ਰੱਦ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ
ਆਗਾਮੀ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀਵੀਪੈਟ ਮਸ਼ੀਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਰਾਹ ਪੱਧਰਾ
ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਨੂੰ 15 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਮਾਤ
ਮਾਲਿਆ ਗ੍ਰਿਫ਼ਤਾਰੀ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਜ਼ਮਾਨਤ ’ਤੇ ਰਿਹਾਅ
ਕਿਸੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਖ਼ਲ ਦਾ ਇਰਾਦਾ ਨਹੀਂ: ਸੱਜਣ
ਦੇਸ਼ ਭਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੌਨਸੂਨ ਆਮ ਵਾਂਗ ਰਹਿਣ ਦੀ ਪੇਸ਼ੀਨਗੋਈ
ਕਣਕ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਗੀ ਅੱਗ ਬੁਝਾਉਂਦਾ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਜਿਊਂਦਾ ਸੜਿਆ
ਰਾਇਲ ਚੈਲੇਂਜਰਜ਼ ਬੰਗਲੌਰ ਨੇ ਢਾਹੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤੀ ਸ਼ੇਰ
ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਰਿਸ਼ਵਤ ਕਾਂਡ: ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਅਫ਼ਸਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੇਚੈਨੀ
ਕੋਲਕਾਤਾ ਨਾਈਟ ਰਾਈਡਰਜ਼ ਨੇ ਕਿੰਗਜ਼ ਇਲੈਵਨ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਹਰਾਇਆ
ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਰਿਸ਼ਵਤ ਕਾਂਡ: ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਅਫ਼ਸਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੇਚੈਨੀ
ਕੋਲਕਾਤਾ ਨਾਈਟ ਰਾਈਡਰਜ਼ ਨੇ ਕਿੰਗਜ਼ ਇਲੈਵਨ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਹਰਾਇਆ
ਸਿਰਸਾ ਨੇ ਜਿੱਤੀ ਰਾਜੌਰੀ ਗਾਰਡਨ ਜ਼ਿਮਨੀ ਚੋਣ
ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਰਿਸ਼ਵਤ ਕਾਂਡ: ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਅਫ਼ਸਰਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੇਚੈਨੀ
ਕੋਲਕਾਤਾ ਨਾਈਟ ਰਾਈਡਰਜ਼ ਨੇ ਕਿੰਗਜ਼ ਇਲੈਵਨ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਹਰਾਇਆ
ਟਾਟਾ ਕੈਮਲੌਟ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਮਨਜ਼ੂਰੀ ਹਾਈ ਕੋਰਟ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਰੱਦ
ਜਾਧਵ ਕੋਲ ਬਚਾਅ ਦੇ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ ਤਿੰਨ ਮੌਕੇ
ਪੰਜਾਬ ’ਚ ਸੜਕ ਹਾਦਸਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਲਈਆਂ 9 ਜਾਨਾਂ
ਐਸਵਾਈਐਲ: ਪੰਜਾਬ ਤੇ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਨੂੰ ਇਕ ਹੋਰ ਮੌਕਾ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਨੇ ਪੁਣੇ ਨੂੰ 97 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਦਰੜਿਆ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਐਸਐਸਪੀ ਸਮੇਤ ਪੰਜ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਜਾਂਚ ਵਿਜੀਲੈਂਸ ਨੂੰ ਸੌ
ਸ੍ਰੀਨਗਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਣਾਅ ਦੌਰਾਨ 38 ਬੂਥਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਮੁੜ ਵੋਟਾਂ ਭਲਕੇ
ਨਿਤੀਸ਼ ਕੁਮਾਰ ਰੱਖਣਗੇ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਕੰਗਣਘਾਟ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦਾ ਨੀਂਹ ਪੱਥਰ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਨੇ ਪੁਣੇ ਨੂੰ 97 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਦਰੜਿਆ
ਐਸਵਾਈਐਲ: ਕੇਂਦਰ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ-ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਨੂੰ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਲਈ ਸੱਦਿਆ
ਭਾਰਤੀ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ ਜਾਧਵ ਨੂੰ ਪਾਿਕ ’ਚ ਸਜ਼ਾ-ਏ-ਮੌਤ
ਚੋਣ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅਨੰਤਨਾਗ ਜ਼ਿਮਨੀ ਚੋਣ ਮੁਲਤਵੀ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਵਲੋਂ ਪੂੰਜੀ ਨਿਵੇਸ਼ ਲਈ ਮੁੰਬਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਨਅਤਕਾਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਮੀਟਿੰਗਾਂ
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੇ ਬੰਗਲੌਰ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਠ ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾਇਆ
ਸ੍ਰੀਨਗਰ ਜ਼ਿਮਨੀ ਚੋਣ ਮੌਕੇ ਹਿੰਸਾ; 8 ਮੌਤਾਂ
ਤਖ਼ਤ ਦਮਦਮਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇ ਜਥੇਦਾਰ ਗੁਰਮੁਖ ਸਿੰਘ ਵਿਸਾਖੀ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਾਂ ਤੋਂ ‘ਬੇਮੁੱਖ’
ਮਿਸਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਗਿਰਜਾਘਰਾਂ ਉਤੇ ਹਮਲਾ, 45 ਹਲਾਕ
ਸਨਰਾਈਜ਼ਰਜ਼ ਅੱਗੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤੀ ਸ਼ੇਰ ਹੋਏ ਢੇਰ
ਭਾਰਤ ਤੇ ਬੰਗਲਾਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ 22 ਸਮਝੌਤੇ
ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਜ਼ਾ ਮੁਆਫ਼ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ: ਕੈਪਟਨ
ਚੋਣ ਵਾਅਦੇ ਆਮ ਤੌਰ ’ਤੇ ਅਧੂਰੇ ਹੀ ਰਹਿੰਦੇ ਹਨ: ਖੇਹਰ
ਜਾਂਚ ’ਚ ਉਲਝੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਦੀ ਹੁਸ਼ਿਆਰੀ
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਇਲੈਵਨ ਨੇ ਨੱਪੇ ਰਾਈਜ਼ਿੰਗ ਪੁਣੇ ਸੁਪਰਜਾਇੰਟਸ
ਦਸੂਹਾ ਨੇੜੇ ਸਕੂਲੀ ਬੱਸ ਤੇ ਮਹਿੰਦਰਾ ਗੱਡੀ ਦੀ ਟੱਕਰ
ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ’ਚ ਹੁਸ਼ਿਆਰਪੁਰ ਦੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਦੀ ਹੱਤਿਆ
ਡੌਲਫਿਨ ਮੱਛੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਸਾਂਭ ਸੰਭਾਲ ਲਈ ਉਪਰਾਲੇ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ
ਕੇਕੇਆਰ ਨੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਲਾਇਨਜ਼ ਨੂੰ 10 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਦੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਕਰਾਰੀ ਹਾਰ
ਅਲਵਰ ਘਟਨਾ: ਕੁਰੀਅਨ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਜਾਂਚ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਤਲਬ
ਪੁਣੇ ਨੇ ਮੁੰਬੲੀ ਨੂੰ 7 ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਦਰਡ਼ਿਆ
ਸਿੱਧੂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੁਰਾਣੇ ਬਿੱਲ ਭੇਜਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਟਹਿਰੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੜ੍ਹਾਉਣ ਦੀ ਤਿਆ
ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਬਾਬਰੀ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਦੀ ਛੇਤੀ ਸੁਣਵਾਈ ਤੋਂ ਨਾਂਹ
ਧੂਰੀ ਨੇੜੇ ਕੋਲਡ ਸਟੋਰ ’ਚ ਧਮਾਕਾ, ਚਾਰ ਹਲਾਕ
ਪੰਜ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਬੈਂਕਾਂ ਦਾ ਐਸਬੀਆਈ ’ਚ ਰਲੇਵਾਂ ਅੱਜ
ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਉੱਪਰ ਨਸਲੀ ਹਮਲੇ ਵਧੇ
ਤੇਂਦੁਲਕਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਟੈਸਟ ਟੀਮ ਦੇ ਹੇਠਲੇ ਕ੍ਰਮ ਦੇ ਬੱਲੇਬਾਜ਼ਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਿਫ਼ਤਾਂ
ਆਰਬੀਆਈ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਖਾਤੇ ਸੀਲ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਂਡ ਮੁੜ ਮਨਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ.ਕੇ. ਹੱਥ
ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਵਿੱਤ ਬਿੱਲ 2017 ਮਨਜ਼ੂਰ
ਨਡਾਲ ਸੈਮੀ ਫਾਈਨਲ ’ਚ; ਟੱਕਰ ਫੋਗਨੀਨੀ ਨਾਲ
ਲਾਲ ਬੱਤੀ ਵਾਲੀ ਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਕਸੂਤੀ ਫਸਾਈ ਸਰਕਾਰ
ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਜਵਾਨਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਪਥਰਾਅ ਕਰਦੇ ਤਿੰਨ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਹਲਾਕ
ਰਾਜਪਾਲ ਦੇ ਭਾਸ਼ਣ ’ਚੋਂ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ‘ਮੈਨੀਫੈਸਟੋ’ ਦਾ ਝਲਕਾਰਾ
ਜੀਐਸਟੀ ਬਿੱਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਹਿਮਤੀ ਨਾਲ ਪਾਸ ਕਰਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਸਰਕਾਰ: ਜੇਤਲੀ
ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਜਿੱਤੀ ਟੈਸਟ ਲੜੀ; ਬੌਰਡਰ-ਗਾਵਸਕਰ ਟਰਾਫ਼ੀ ’ਤੇ ਕਬਜ਼ਾ ਬਰਕਰਾਰ
ਨਸ਼ਾ ਤਸਕਰੀ ਕੇਸ: ਸਿਆਸੀ ਆਗੂਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਕਲੀਨ ਚਿੱਟ
ਜੰਮੂ ਕਸ਼ਮੀਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੁਲੀਸ ਜਵਾਨਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਦੋ ਹਮਲੇ
ਜੇਤਲੀ ਮਾਣਹਾਨੀ ਕੇਸ: ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਸਣੇ ਛੇ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਚੱਲੇਗਾ ਮੁਕੱਦਮਾ
ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਕਾਦਮਿਕ ਆਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਨੂੰ ਖ਼ਤਰਾ: ਅਨਸਾਰੀ
ਕਾਰ ਤੇ ਔਰਬਿਟ ਬੱਸ ਦੀ ਟੱਕਰ; ਚਾਰ ਜਣੇ ਹਲਾਕ
ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ਕਾਂਡ: ਕੈਦੀਆਂ ’ਤੇ ਕਾਬੂ ਪਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਰਾਤ ਭਰ ਜੂਝਦੀ ਰਹੀ ਪੁਲੀਸ
ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਵਾਹਣੀ ਪਾਏ ‘ਕੰਗਾਰੂ’
ਗੁਰਦਾਸਪੁਰ: ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮ ਕੁੱਟੇ
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਨੇਤਾ ਕਮਲ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਲ ਦਾ ਦੌਰਾ ਪਿਆ
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਜ਼ੁਬਾਨ ਪਈ ਹਿੰਦੀ ਚੌਧਰੀ ਦੇ ਵੱਸ
ਧਰਮਸ਼ਾਲਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਟੈੱਸਟ ਲੜੀ ਦਾ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾਕੁਨ ਮੈਚ ਅੱਜ ਤੋਂ
ਲੰਡਨ ਅੱਤਵਾਦੀ ਹਮਲੇ `ਚ ਪੰਜ ਹਲਾਕ 40 ਜ਼ਖਮੀ
ਬਰਤਾਨਵੀ ਸੰਸਦ ਨੇੜੇ ‘ਅਤਿਵਾਦੀ ਹਮਲਾ’
ਭਾਜਪਾ ਅਗਲੇ ਸਾਲ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਬਣਾ ਕੇ ਮੰਦਰ ਉਸਾਰਨ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ ’ਚ
ਜੀਐਸਟੀ ਲਾਗੂ ਹੋਣ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਵਸਤਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਘਟਣਗੀਆਂ: ਅਰੁਣ ਜੇਤਲੀ
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਕਰਜ਼ਾ ਵੀ ਮੁਆਫ਼ ਹੋਵੇ: ਕੈਪਟਨ
ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ ਤੋਂ ਡਰਦਾ ਹੈ ਭਾਰਤ: ਸਟਾਰਕ
ਜੱਲ੍ਹਿਆਂਵਾਲਾ ਬਾਗ ’ਚ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਤੇ ਰੌਸ਼ਨੀ ਸ਼ੋਅ ਤਕਨੀਕੀ ਖਰਾਬੀ ਕਾਰਨ ਖਾਮੋਸ਼
ਅਕਾਲੀ ਸਿਆਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੀਮਤ ਹੋਣ ਲੱਗੀ ਬਾਬਾ ਬੋਹੜ ਦੀ ਛਾਂ
ਭਾਰਤ ਤੇ ਪਾਕਿ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਿੰਧੂ ਜਲ ਸੰਧੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ
ਸਮਗਲਰਾਂ ਤੇ ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰਾਂ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਰੁਖ਼
‘ਆਪ’ ਨੇ ਤੀਲਾ-ਤੀਲਾ ਹੋਏ ਝਾੜੂ ਨਾਲ ਹਾਰ ਦੇ ਕਾਰਨ ਹੂੰਝੇ
ਤਾਮਿਲ ਨਾਡੂ ਨੇ ਜਿੱਤੀ ਵਿਜੈ ਹਜ਼ਾਰੇ ਟਰਾਫੀ
ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਆਗੂ ਦੀ ਭਾਣਜੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਗੋਲੀ ਮਾਰ ਕੇ ਪਤੀ ਦੀ ਹੱਤਿਆ
ਐਸਐਸਪੀਜ਼ ਦੇ ਤਬਾਦਲੇ ’ਚ ਸੁਰੇਸ਼ ਅਰੋੜਾ ’ਤੇ ਝੜਿਆ ਤੋੜਾ
ਬੰਗਲਾਦੇਸ਼ ਨੇ 100ਵਾਂ ਟੈਸਟ ਮੈਚ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਯਾਦਗਾਰੀ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਵਜ਼ਾਰਤ ਵਲੋਂ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ’ਚ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਸੈਂਕੜਾ
ਤਿ੍ਵੇਂਦਰ ਰਾਵਤ ਬਣੇ ਉੱਤਰਾਖੰਡ ਦੇ 9ਵੇਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ
ਯੋਗੀ ਹੱਥ ਆਈ ਯੂਪੀ ਦੀ ਕਮਾਨ
ਕਰਜ਼ਾ ਮੁਆਫ਼ੀ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਯੂਪੀ ਲਈ: ਵੈਂਕਈਆ
ਧੋਨੀ ਨੇ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਦਿਲ, ਬੰਗਾਲ ਨੇ ਮੈਚ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਨੇ ਸੰਭਾਲੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਵਾਗਡੋਰ
ਖੇਤੀ ਸੰਕਟ: ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਨੇ ਘੇਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ
ਮਨਹੋਰ ਪਰੀਕਰ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਗੋਆ ’ਚ ਬਹੁਮਤ ਸਾਬਤ
ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ ਨੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਚਾਰ ਵਿਕਟਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਬਣਾਈਆਂ 299 ਦੌੜਾਂ
ਹਵਾਈ ਫੌਜ ਦਾ ਸੁਖੋਈ ਜਹਾਜ਼ ਤੇ ਚੇਤਕ ਹੈਲੀਕਾਪਟਰ ਹੋਏ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦਾ ਸ਼ਿਕਾਰ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਹਲਫ਼ਦਾਰੀ ਅੱਜ
ਪਟਿਆਲਾ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਘੁਟਾਲਾ: ਵਿਕਾਸ ਗਰਗ ’ਤੇ ਅਚਾਨਕ ਵਰ੍ਹਿਆ ਰਹਿਮਤ ਦਾ ਮੀਂਹ
ਗੋਆ ਤੇ ਮਣੀਪੁਰ ਕਰਕੇ ਰਾਜ ਸਭਾ ’ਚ ਹੰਗਾਮਾ
ਰਾਂਚੀ ਟੈਸਟ ’ਚ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ ਭਾਰਤ ਤੇ ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀ ਪਰਖ
ਗੋਆ ’ਚ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਹਲਫ਼ ਲਿਆ
ਭਾਰਤੀ-ਅਮਰੀਕੀ ਬੀਬੀ ਦੇ ਸਵਾਲਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਸਪਾਈਸਰ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਗੀਆਂ ‘ਮਿਰਚਾਂ’
ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ ਰਾਂਚੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਣਾਏਗਾ ਰਿਕਾਰਡ
ਬਾਦਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰੀ ’ਤੇ ਉੱਠੀ ਉਂਗਲ
ਨਵੇਂ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਸਿਰਜਣਾ ਦਾ ਸੱਦਾ
ਹੋਲਾ ਮਹੱਲਾ: ਦੂਜੇ ਦਿਨ ਲੱਖਾਂ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂਆਂ ਨੇ ਮੱਥਾ ਟੇਕਿਆ
ਕੌਮਾਂਤਰੀ ਮੁੱਕੇਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਲਈ ਵਿਕਾਸ ਤੇ ਸ਼ਿਵ ਦੀ ਚੋਣ
ਅਕਾਲੀ ਮਹਾਰਥੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਬਚੀ ਸਾਖ਼ ਪਰ ਆਦੇਸ਼, ਜਾਖੜ, ਭੱਠਲ, ਭਗਵੰਤ ਤੇ ਵੜੈਚ ਪਸਤ
ਉੱਤਰ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਤੇ ਉੱਤਰਾਖੰਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਚੱਲਿਆ ਮੋਦੀ ਦਾ ਜਾਦੂ; ਅਖਿਲੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਸਾਈਕਲ ਪੈਂਚਰ
ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਬਣੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਕਪਤਾਨ
ਮਾਇਆਵਤੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਈਵੀਐਮਜ਼ ਨਾਲ ਛੇੜਛਾੜ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼; ਮੁੜ ਚੋਣ ਮੰਗੀ
ਪਹਿਲਾ ਟੈਸਟ: ਸ੍ਰੀਲੰਕਾ ਦੀ ਬੰਗਲਾਦੇਸ਼ ’ਤੇ 259 ਦੌੜਾਂ ਦੀ ਜਿੱਤ
ਮਜੀਠਾ \'ਚ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੀ ਜਿੱਤ ਬਰਕਰਾਰ, ਆਪ ਨੂੰ ਝਟਕਾ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਨੇ ਆਖਰ ਫਤਿਹ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਮੈਦਾਨ
ਪਾਕਿ ਅਸੈਂਬਲੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਮੈਰਿਜ ਬਿਲ ਪਾਸ
ਪਾਵਰਕੌਮ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਡਿਫਾਲਟਰਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਚੁੱਪ ਧਾਰੀ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਲਈ ਚੋਣ ਪ੍ਰਚਾਰ ਬੰਦ
ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨੇਬਾਜ਼ੀ: ਪੂਜਾ ਘਟਕਰ ਨੇ ਫੁੰਡਿਆ ਕਾਂਸੀ ਦਾ ਤਗ਼ਮਾ
ਦਿੱਲੀ ਕਤਲੇਆਮ: ਜਾਂਚ ਬਾਰੇ ਪ੍ਰਗਤੀ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਪੇਸ਼
ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਨਿਤੀਸ਼ ਦਾ ਸਨਮਾਨ
ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਰਚਿਆ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ, ਇਕੋ ਵੇਲੇ 104 ਉਪਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਦਾਗ਼ੇ
ਡੇਰਾ ਵਿਵਾਦ: ਤਿੰਨ ਮੈਂਬਰੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੀ ਵਧ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ ਮਿਆਦ
ਭੰਗੂ ਨੂੰ ਤਿਹਾੜ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ਲਿਜਾਣ ਲਈ ਚਾਰਾਜੋਈ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ
ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਟੀ-20 ਮੈਚਾਂ ਦੀ ਲੜੀ 2-1 ਨਾਲ ਜਿੱਤੀ
ਜੇਤਲੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਭ ਵਰਗਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼
ਅਮਰੀਕਾ \'ਚ ਰੋਕ ਲੱਗਣ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਕੈਨੇਡਾ ਨੇ ਖੋਲ੍ਹੇ ਸ਼ਰਣਾਰਥੀਆਂ ਲਈ ਦਰਵਾਜ਼ੇ
ਮਾਲਿਆ ਮਾਮਲਾ: ਭਾਜਪਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮਨਮੋਹਨ ਸਿੰਘ ਅਤੇ ਚਿਦੰਬਰਮ ਉੱਤੇ ਤਿੱਖੇ ਵਾਰ
ਬਜਟ ਇਜਲਾਸ: ਸਰਕਾਰ ਤੇ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਧਿਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਕਮਰਕੱਸੇ
ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਅਤੇ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਲੁੱਟਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਕੁੱਟਿਆ: ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ
ਜਲਾਲਾਬਾਦ: ਵਿਕਾਸ ਅਤੇ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਦਾ ਟਕਰਾਅ
ਜਲਾਲਾਬਾਦ: ਵਿਕਾਸ ਅਤੇ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਦਾ ਟਕਰਾਅ
‘ਆਪ’ 80 ਤੋਂ 90 ਸੀਟਾਂ ਜਿੱਤ ਕੇ ਬਣਾਏਗੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ: ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ
ਨਿੱਕੀ ਹੇਲੀ ਨੇ ਸਹੁੰ ਚੁੱਕੀ
ਅਤਿਵਾਦ ਦੇ ਟਾਕਰੇ ਲਈ ਮੋਦੀ ਤੇ ਟਰੰਪ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਅਹਿਦ
ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਤੇ ਅਸੈਂਬਲੀ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਇਕੋ ਸਮੇਂ ਹੋਣ: ਪ੍ਰਣਬ
ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਬਜਟ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਖਾਰਜ
ਕੇਂਦਰੀ ਬਜਟ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਪਟੀਸ਼ਨ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਖਾਰਜ
ਜਲੀਕੱਟੂ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਹੋਇਆ ‘ਮਾਰਖੁੰਡਾ’
ਨਵੀਂ ਸਨਅਤੀ ਨੀਤੀ ਬਣਾ ਕੇ ਕਰਾਵਾਂਗੇ ਤਰੱਕੀ: ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ
ਚੋਣਾਂ ’ਚ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਡੌਨ ਨਹੀਂ ਬਣਨ ਦਿਆਂਗੇ: ਉਪ ਚੋਣ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨਰ
ਲੰਬੀ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ‘ਮਹਾਰਾਜੇ’ ਦੀ ਆਮਦ ਦੀ ਉਡੀਕ
ਟਰੰਪ ‘ਤਾਜਪੋਸ਼ੀ’: 217 ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨਕਾਰੀ ਗ੍ਰਿਫ਼ਤਾਰ, 6 ਪੁਲੀਸ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀ ਫੱਟੜ
ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਫੌਜੀ ਵਾਪਸ ਭੇਜਿਆ
ਸਹਿਕਾਰੀ ਬੈਂਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰੀ ’ਤੇ ਉੱਠੇ ਸਵਾਲ
ਆਜ਼ਾਦ ਸੋਚ ਨੂੰ ਖ਼ਤਰਾ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਇਆ: ਮਨਮੋਹਨ ਸਿੰਘ
ਟਰੰਪ ਨੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਵਜੋਂ ਹਲਫ਼ ਲਿਆ; ਤਾਜਪੋਸ਼ੀ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਮੁਜ਼ਾਹਰੇ
ਟਰੰਪ ਨੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਵਜੋਂ ਹਲਫ਼ ਲਿਆ; ਤਾਜਪੋਸ਼ੀ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਮੁਜ਼ਾਹਰੇ
ਮੁੱਖ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨਾਲ: ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਬਾਦਲ
ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਓਪਨ: ਮੱਰੇ, ਫੈਡਰਰ, ਕਰਬਰ ਤੇ ਮੁਗੂਰੁਜ਼ਾ ਪ੍ਰੀ-ਕੁਆਰਟਰਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ
ਸਰਕਾਰ ਬਣਨ ’ਤੇ 15 ਅਪਰੈਲ ਤੱਕ ਮਜੀਠੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਭੇਜਾਂਗੇ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ: ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ
ਓਬਾਮਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅਮਰੀਕੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਭ ਠੀਕ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ
ਓਬਾਮਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅਮਰੀਕੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਭ ਠੀਕ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ
ਕੈਪਟਨ ਤੇ ਸਿੱਧੂ ’ਚ ਬਣੀ ਪਿਓ-ਪੁੱਤ ਵਾਲੀ ਸਾਂਝ
ਓਬਾਮਾ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅਮਰੀਕੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਭ ਠੀਕ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ
ਯੁਵੀ ਤੇ ਧੋਨੀ ਦੇ ਧਮਾਲ ਨਾਲ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਇਕ ਰੋਜ਼ਾ ਲੜੀ ਜਿੱਤੀ
ਮੂਰਥਲ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਬਰਜਨਾਹ ਦੀਆਂ ਘਟਨਾਵਾਂ ਵਾਪਰੀਆਂ: ਹਾਈ ਕੋਰਟ
ਸਿੱਖ ਕਤਲੇਆਮ: ਕੇਂਦਰ ਤੋਂ ਜਾਂਚ ਬਾਰੇ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਤਲਬ
ਸਿੱਖ ਕਤਲੇਆਮ: ਕੇਂਦਰ ਤੋਂ ਜਾਂਚ ਬਾਰੇ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਤਲਬ
ਸੁਸ਼ੀਲ ਦੀ ਬਰਾਬਰੀ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਸਾਕਸ਼ੀ ਮਲਿਕ
ਓਨਟਾਰੀਓ ਦੇ ਘਰ \'ਚੋਂ ਮਿਲੇ 600 ਚੂਹੇ, ਔਰਤ \'ਤੇ ਲੱਗੇ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਦੋਸ਼
ਨਹੀਂ ਢਾਹਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ ਟੋਰਾਂਟੋ ਦੇ ਘਰ \'ਚ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਵਿਵਾਦਤ \'ਟ੍ਰੀ ਹਾਊਸ\'
ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮਹੀਨੇ ’ਚ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਾਤਮੇ ਦਾ ਵਾਅਦਾ
ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਓਮ ਪੁਰੀ ਦੀ ਦਿਲ ਦਾ ਦੌਰਾ ਪੈਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਮੌਤ
-ਮਨੀਲਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਜਾਬਣ ਔਰਤ ਦਾ ਗੋਲੀ ਮਾਰ ਕੇ ਕਤਲ
Magazine Archive
Poll
How do you like our website?
 

Copyright © 2009 ---.
All Rights Reserved.

Designed by Manku Computers.